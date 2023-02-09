President Macron: “Russia Cannot and Must Not” Win

Ukraine’s President Zelensky made a surprise visit to the UK and then to Paris to meet with Western leaders. He wants jets and, consequently, to involve NATO in direct war with Russia. He spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris.

During the visit, Macron stated that Russia could not win the war against Ukraine. “Ukraine can count on France, its European partners, and allies to win the war. Russia cannot and must not win,” Macron said before a working dinner among the three leaders at the Elysee Palace.

That statement only makes sense if the whole of NATO joins Zelensky. And we might not win such a war because China, Iran, North Korea, and others will band against us. We don’t have any friends in Mexico, Central and South America.

Zelensky gave an interview with Le Figaro before the visit and said Macron had a change of heart. He was referring to something Macron had said in June – don’t humiliate Russia, and we can get out of this war.

Macron said in June that the West must not “humiliate Russia so that when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means.”

Instead, we’ll keep pushing for World War III. Essentially, NATO has said no options are off the table. This visit confirms that.

The Associated Press reported about the visit:

Macron has said France hasn’t ruled out sending fighter jets but set conditions, including not leading to an escalation of tensions or using the aircraft “to touch Russian soil” and not resulting in weakening “the capacities of the French army.”

Scholz said on Wednesday:

He added that Paris would “continue the efforts” to deliver arms to Kyiv. Mr Scholz also assured the Ukrainian president of enduring allied support.

“We will continue to do so as long as necessary,” he told reporters, noting Germany and its partners had backed Ukraine “financially, with humanitarian aid and with weapons.” He added that Ukraine belongs to the European family.

I thought Macron had more sense. Who got to Macron?

⚡️Video showing Zelensky meeting Macron and Scholz a few moments ago. pic.twitter.com/65T0BmVfnQ — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) February 8, 2023

This gentleman gets it.

Slowly by slowly realism steps back in: “He is dragging the whole of Europe into a war” French politician Nicolas Dupont-Aignan criticized Macron, who awarded Zelensky with the Order of the Legion of Honor, the country’s highest award. pic.twitter.com/NJlqS5kgG2 — Richard (@ricwe123) February 9, 2023

