DEI Is Destroying US Medicine

Q: What do you call a kid who can’t get into Vet School?

A: You call them “Doctor.”

Veterinary Schools of Medicine are tougher to get into than regular medical schools, so kids who can’t make it into Vet school become people doctors.

DEI is destroying medical schools, and foreign doctors are thrilled about giving the spots to people of color since “It’s not as if white men have ever advanced medicine or anything,” says Dr. Ramen, a resident at Duke Medical School.

The following information comes from a series of Ben Shapiro tweets exposing DEI’s impact in medicine. He has been investigating admissions and hiring practices of medical schools. Racism against white people is a dangerous and rapidly growing trend.

THE STATE OF MEDICINE

“Following our investigation, Duke Medical School has taken down videos in which one of its doctors, Vignesh Ramen, admitted to “abandoning … all sort[s] of metrics” in hiring surgeons for the sake of DEI. Unfortunately for Duke, we saved copies,” writes Shapiro.

“As @elonmusk aptly put it, DEI puts the lives of your loved ones at risk. We’ve reached out to Duke, Ramen, and the North Carolina Attorney General for comment and are in touch with U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who intends to ensure the laws here are fully enforced.”

It’s against the law as written in the US Constitution.

If you injure a patient you don’t like, you might graduate anyway.

Remember Kychelle Del Rosario? She is the medical student who boasted, “I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff, “She/her? Well, of course, it is! What other pronouns even are there? It?”

“I missed his vein, so he had to get stuck twice,” she said. She’s about to graduate from Wake Forest Medical School. [Make sure you don’t let her anywhere near you. If she doesn’t like something you say, who knows what she’ll do?]

UPenn Health hired Ewen Liu, a classmate of Del Rosario’s. Wake Forest showered Liu with awards for excellence in patient care, and she now focuses on “LGBTQ plus health.” She loved Del Rosario’s approach and called it “Karma-tic.”

UPenn and Wake Forest have attempted to hide Liu’s hiring. Wake Forest didn’t list Liu”s hospital and graduation materials, and UPenn doesn’t list Liu’s medical school on its website.

This is the new norm in medicine. Take Duke Medical School resident Vignesh Ramen. Following Shapiro’s investigation, Duke Medical School has taken down videos in which one of its doctors, Vignesh Ramen, admitted to “abandoning … all sort[s] of metrics” in hiring surgeons for the sake of DEI. Unfortunately for Duke, we (Shapiro and team] saved copies. As @elonmusk aptly put it, DEI puts the lives of your loved ones at risk. They contacted Duke, Ramen, and the North Carolina AG for comment and are in touch with U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop who intends to ensure the laws here are fully enforced.

At an internal DEI lecture, Ramen says his heart sinks when he has patients who watch Fox News or wear Maga hats. He celebrates having a majority “non-white “population to treat. Hear it for yourself.

Watch:

5/ This is the norm in medicine. Meet award-winning Duke surgical resident Vignesh Raman. At an internal DEI lecture, Raman says his “heart sinks” when he has patients who watch Fox News or wear MAGA hats. Then he celebrates having a majority “non-white” population to treat: pic.twitter.com/Ti58CbxMgB — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

Ramen adds that post-George Floyd, Duke made a concerted effort to stop hiring so many “walls of white men.” He says the team is now “abandoning … all sort[s] of metrics” and adopting a “completely holistic” application practice in order to recruit more women and non-white surgeons:

6/ Raman adds that post-George Floyd, Duke made a concerted effort to stop hiring so many “walls of white men.” He says the team is now “abandoning … all sort[s] of metrics” and adopting a “completely holistic” application practice in order to recruit more women and non-white… pic.twitter.com/Jxo93giLoQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

You see the problem. The best white men will be deprived of positions in medical school. The more of these unAmerican loons get placements and promotions — the more white men will be destroyed in their own country, along with medicine.

IGNORANCE AND RACISM

Ramen also tweeted that he won’t “amplify” medical literature involving only white men – because it’s not as if white men have ever advanced medicine or anything. [What about Hippocrates, Lister, Jenner, Fleming, Salk, and so many others?]

Vignesh Ramen is just one example of a much larger trend. The American College of Surgeons, or ACS, recently gave its 88,000 members a definition of “racism” that indicates it’s impossible to be racist against white people.

This is their definition of racism:

“Racism is the marginalization and/or oppression of people of color, based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people. Racism involves one group having the power to carry out systemic discrimination through the institutional policies and practices of the society and by shaping the cultural beliefs and values that support these races, policies, and practices.”

8/ Vignesh Raman is just one example of a much larger trend. The American College of Surgeons, or ACS, recently gave its 88,000 members a definition of “racism” that implies it’s impossible to be racist against white people. pic.twitter.com/sKOM3UvNEV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

NO GRANTS FOR WHITE MEN

The ACS also invited Madeline B. Torres to explain to its members that “when patients see physicians who look like them, they tend to do better.” She also says grants and awards are being distributed to surgeons on the basis of minority status.

9/ The ACS also invited Madeline B. Torres to explain to its members that “when patients see physicians who look like them, they tend to do better.” She also says grants and awards are being distributed to surgeons on the basis of minority status. pic.twitter.com/5PD36rxPw0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

This is now the prevailing view in surgical medicine. At a recent conference on DEI at UPenn, where Ewen Liu now works, one surgeon says that it’s “off-putting” that so many surgeons are white men.

10/ This is now the prevailing view in surgical medicine. At a recent conference on DEI at UPenn, where Ewen Liu now works, one surgeon says that it’s “off putting” that so many surgeons are white men. pic.twitter.com/S1wIdWLfmF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

The doctors also state that surgery needs something like the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires that teams interview minority candidates. But the doctors say surgery needs an expanded version that goes further and ensures that minority candidates are selected. [There are so many white men because they’ve been the majority, which is changing due to manufactured migration. Democrats want fewer white people]

11 / The doctors also state that surgery needs something like the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires that teams interview minority candidates. But the doctors say surgery needs an expanded version that goes further and ensures that minority candidates are selected. pic.twitter.com/hyJubgML6Y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

MEDICAL ERROR

It’s bad enough when teachers or government bureaucrats talk like this, but valuing intersectionality over merit can literally mean life or death in surgery.

According to a recent Johns Hopkins study, medical error is the third leading cause of death in the United States. The only thing physicians should care about is competence. Anything else will get people killed.

Hear my full thoughts here: https://t.co/phTwSX5CJT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

Once they get enough prejudiced, less-than-competent doctors, you won’t see white people or competent doctors ever again.

