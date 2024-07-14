DEI Secret Service Chief Needs to Go

In a CBS News Interview in May 2023, eight months after she was hired, Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle showed her DEI recruitment credentials.

Cheatle addressed controversies and challenges the agency is facing — including recruitment.

There was a petition to get rid of her, and they should. She didn’t care who she promoted if it meant filling her female quota.

The current Director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, stands accused by several Agency sources of misusing her position to perpetuate prohibited personnel practices in recruitment, selection, assignment, promotion, and disciplinary action based on demographics rather than merit. Specifically, Director Cheatle has been actively promoting the “30×30 pledge” which aims to employ a female workforce percentage of at least 30 percent by the year 2030. Director Cheatle was reportedly quoted stating that she would accomplish this initiative “by all means necessary.” Although Director Cheatle’s goal may have good intentions, unfortunately her misguided agenda has employed methods that have apparently resulted in female candidates not being properly vetted.

“The double standard between males and females at the Secret Service is not only unfair but is also dangerous.”

She’s a nut. Sign the petition to fire her. Who knows what instructions the snipers had.

In an effort to diversify the agency, Cheatle aims to have 30% female recruits by 2030. Part of that effort has included allowing YouTube influencer Michelle Khare to train with agents.

“I’m very conscious as I sit in this chair now, of making sure that we need to attract diverse candidates and ensure that we are developing and giving opportunities to everybody in our workforce, and particularly women,” Cheatle said.

She’s hiring according to gender and using a You Tube influencer??? Fire her!