Trump Shot in the Head: Media Says He Fell, Noises Startled Him

Trump was shot in the head early last night. The assassin, Thomas Crooks, 20, would have killed him, except Donald Trump moved his head in that split second. The bullet cut through his ear. An innocent man was shot in the head, his brain matter on the platform, blood everywhere. Two other innocent rallygoers are in critical condition.

Newsweek wrote an outlandish headline. You could imagine them sneering when they wrote this: “MAGA responds with outrage after Donald Trump injured at Pennsylvania rally.”

“Injured?” He was shot in the head in a failed assassination attempt. An American was murdered, others critically wounded, you disgusting leftist assholes. https://t.co/EkbVwfw75U — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 14, 2024

THE DISGRACEFUL MEDIA

Of the mainstream national news, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, independents, and right-leaning news sites mostly eported accurately.

CNN initially wrote: “Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally.”

USA Today: “Trump removed from stage by Secret Service after loud noises startles former President.”

The Washington Post video referenced loud noises:

Not to be outdone, Politico added some snark:

ABC Chicago video mentioned loud noises:

The worst was this:

State Rep. Steven Woodrow of Colorado is the CHAIR of the State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee He should resign from Chairmanship He should resign from the legislature Disgusting and dishonorable Call his office: 303-866-2967 pic.twitter.com/ajPTBUXYPd — Ashley Hayek (@ashleyhayek) July 14, 2024

SHOOTING AND IMPRISONING THE GOP

Last night, Margaret Brennan spoke with Steve Scalise, a victim of a political shooting. She was concerned about people on the right blaming Joe Biden and Democrats.

When Antifa and Black Lives Matter, supported by Democrats, killed and injured people, including police, while allegedly causing up to $2 billion in damages, most had their records expunged. J6 was different because they are Trump supporters. People walking around the Capitol were charged with felonies instead of misdemeanor trespass. People who did riot were given sentences usually reserved for murderers.

The people being imprisoned are on the right. People being shot are on the right.

A Bernie Sanders activist, James Hodgkinson, shot Steve Scalise and the Republicans on the ball field that day. Democrat media blamed the gun.

Several people attacked Rand Paul at various times. One attacker named Rene Boucher, who hated the Senator’s politics, broke his ribs. Later, doctors removed part of Sen. Paul’s lung. No gun used in that attack!

David G. Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, N.Y., attacked Lee Zeldin when he ran for governor. Shortly after, gunshots were fired outside Zeldin’s home with his wife and daughters inside.

Republicans were attacked walking inside and outside the state capitol while Scott Walker was governor.

THE HATE IS MOSTLY COMING FROM THE LEFT

Margaret Brennan needs to take a look at where most of the hate emanates. Claiming we want to destroy democracy and Trump is Hitler is over the top vicious.

Every American should watch this video, especially those on the left who are about to start preaching about “lowering the temperature.” This was the President of the United States dehumanizing and vilifying 35% of the country on primetime TV. This is the rhetoric to blame. pic.twitter.com/6r589C8Pje — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 14, 2024