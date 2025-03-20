Caveat: News reports out of Russia and Ukraine are untrustworthy, but here is what we can gather.

Ukraine launched a major drone assault on an airbase deep inside Russia that is allegedly key to the relentless missile attacks against Ukrainian cities.

This is during a potential ceasefire on infrastructure.

The strike was on the Soviet-era Engels airfield. It houses some of Russia’s nuclear-capable heavy bombers and stores of cruise missiles. It ignited a huge explosion and multiple fires.

President Putin blamed all nations who were sending weapons to Ukraine for the attack. Allegedly, Ukraine deliberately used US weapons to kill the peace deal. It is no mystery that Ukraine wants NATO in a full-scale war with Russia.

However, hours after Putin agreed in principle to a ceasefire with Ukraine, Russia hit two hospitals with a drone attack.

An awning and a door appear damaged.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukraine of “undermining” a temporary pause on attacks against energy infrastructure by launching a drone strike on an oil depot in the southern Krasnodar region overnight.

“The Kyiv regime launched a deliberate attack using three fixed-wing UAVs on an energy facility in the village of Kavkazskaya,” the ministry said in a statement published on Telegram.

It looks like Russia was hitting hospitals and apartments, and Ukraine was hitting military airfields.

