Kamala Breaks the Law to Campaign for Terry McAuliffe in Churches

















The Biden administration wants the very incompetent Terry McAuliffe re-elected and they are perfectly willing to break the law to get it done.

“Churches must not endorse or oppose candidates for public office if they wish to avoid endangering their tax-exempt status,” reports Provident Law.

That goes back to the 1954 Johnson Amendment, which requires that non-profits not endorse candidates. In 2014, the rabid secularists of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) filed a lawsuit claiming the IRS was ignoring churches that violated the law. The IRS started spying on paster’s sermons Where are the FFRF and the IRS now? Or does the law only apply to Republican candidates?

Related















