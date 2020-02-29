Illegal running a $7 million fentanyl ring released with no bail

A 25-year-old illegal alien from the Dominican Republic was charged with participating in a $7M Fentanyl ring. The alien, Livio Alexander Valdez Zabala, was released without bail, in accordance with New York’s no bail law, ICE reports.

Someone must stop the madness. They put a Fentanyl dealer back on the street.

He was arrested Feb. 27th by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) after he was set free on our streets.

In this case, we were very fortunate that ICE was able to intervene. It’s no thanks to the Democratic leadership who protect them in our sanctuary state.

THE STORY

Zabala entered the U.S. on March 12 as a nonimmigrant visitor with authorization to remain until Sept. 11. He never left.

On Jan. 28, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Valdez Zabala. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in New York Criminal Court.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance prior to ERO officers being able to lodge an immigration detainer. Under New York’s recently enacted criminal justice reform laws, a judge cannot impose bail for a nonviolent drug trafficking offense.

“It’s incomprehensible that someone who was arrested for participating in a drug ring worth over $7 million dollars would be released back into the community instead of collaborating with ICE to keep the city safe,” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York. “Valdez Zabala is an illegal alien who was arrested for multiple criminal charges, and before ERO could lodge a detainer, he was released due to laws implemented to protect criminals. ICE operates in the interest of public safety, and it is clear that New York politicians do not operate in the interest of their constituents’ safety.”

On Feb. 27, ERO officers arrested Valdez Zabala in Manhattan. He is currently in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings with the Executive Office for Immigration Review.