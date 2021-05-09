Dem administration advances a systemic racist system of grants









The Biden administration is spending millions in grants through the National Science Foundation to address the fraudulent “systemic racism” in the country by advancing racism against whites.

Biden’s administration has abandoned a foundation of our country — equality — and replaced it with the Marxist version of “racial equity” in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education.

“Persistent racial injustices and inequalities in the United States have led to renewed concern and interest in addressing systemic racism,” reads a synopsis of the Racial Equity in STEM Education Program on the NSF website. “The National Science Foundation (NSF) Directorate for Education and Human Resources (EHR) seeks to support bold, groundbreaking and potentially transformative projects addressing systemic racism in STEM.”

Although the grants are funded by the federal government’s primary source of support for basic science research, the agency emphasizes that proposals are to be developed by and reflect the perspective of aggrieved groups and individuals who perceive themselves as victims of undefined “inequities” assumed in advance to be caused by “systemic racism.”

He is instituting systemic racism against white people for injustices that have nothing to do with people in schools today.

Our nation and our Constitution stand for equality, not equal outcomes no matter whether they are deserved or not. However, the Biden administration is abandoning our belief system.

“Core to this funding opportunity is that proposals are led by, or developed and led in authentic partnership with, individuals and communities most impacted by the inequities caused by systemic racism,” specifies the agency. “The voices, knowledge, and experiences of those who have been impacted by enduring racial inequities should be at the center of these proposals, including in, for example: project leadership and research positions, conceptualization of the proposal, decision-making processes, and the interpretation and dissemination of evidence and research results.”

The NSF stipulates that research funded by these grants should be designed to produce predetermined outcomes that benefit those engaged to conduct the research.

“The proposed work should provide positive outcomes for the individuals and communities engaged and should recognize people’s humanity, experiences, and resilience,” according to the program description.

They will judge by predetermined outcomes???

A synopsis on the government’s grants.gov website shows $30 million will be awarded to an expected 45 grantees beginning in July, John Solomon of Just the News reports.

The administration is doing the same thing in a number of areas including farming. One white handicapped farmer is suing him for equal treatment.

