Fauci: 2022 Mother’s Day could be close to normal & keep those masks









Our media is beyond sick. They treat Dr. Fauci as if he can be relied upon but won’t ask him the one question they need to ask him about his support of the lab where the virus probably originated.

CLOSE TO NORMAL IN 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease bureaucrat told Clinton consigliere George Stephanopoulos Sunday that we can get “close” to normal NEXT Mother’s Day if everyone gets vaccinated.

How does he know that and why is he keeping this thing going? The lockdowns didn’t work.

Watch:

Fauci says we can get “close” to normal next Mother’s Day but there are “some conditions to that” (everyone has to get vaccinated) pic.twitter.com/fkCMrr1gvz — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) May 9, 2021

PERPETUAL MASK WEARING?

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday that mask-wearing could eventually become “seasonal” as protection against ailments like the flu. Did anyone doubt he would try to make this permanent?

“We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19,” Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“So it is conceivable that as we go on, a year or two or more from now, that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory-borne viruses like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you’ll spread these respiratory-borne diseases,” Fauci continued.

Here’s the clip:

WHAT NO ONE WILL ASK

Why aren’t these media ‘reporters’ even the least bit interested in solving the mystery of the origin of the virus and what we plan to do about it, besides nothing?

Dr. Fauci was just on Meet the Press and @chucktodd didn’t ask him a single question about the origin of COVID-19 and whether taxpayer dollars went to gain of function research in Wuhan. This is the most important question facing the world, yet few in the media are asking it. pic.twitter.com/IjYcWnUc1j — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) May 9, 2021

Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson asked the White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki who gave her the runaround:

There’s a reason they REALLY don’t want to answer this question about Fauci and his role in funding gain of function research at the Wuhan lab of virology before Covid-19 may have leaked from the lab. I think we all know why… Great work @EmeraldRobinson! pic.twitter.com/nR2N3RZzzl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 8, 2021

Related