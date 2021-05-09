Fauci: 2022 Mother’s Day could be close to normal & keep those masks

Our media is beyond sick. They treat Dr. Fauci as if he can be relied upon but won’t ask him the one question they need to ask him about his support of the lab where the virus probably originated.

CLOSE TO NORMAL IN 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease bureaucrat told Clinton consigliere George Stephanopoulos Sunday that we can get “close” to normal NEXT Mother’s Day if everyone gets vaccinated.

How does he know that and why is he keeping this thing going? The lockdowns didn’t work.

PERPETUAL MASK WEARING?

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday that mask-wearing could eventually become “seasonal” as protection against ailments like the flu. Did anyone doubt he would try to make this permanent?

“We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19,” Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“So it is conceivable that as we go on, a year or two or more from now, that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory-borne viruses like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you’ll spread these respiratory-borne diseases,” Fauci continued.

WHAT NO ONE WILL ASK

Why aren’t these media ‘reporters’ even the least bit interested in solving the mystery of the origin of the virus and what we plan to do about it, besides nothing?

Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson asked the White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki who gave her the runaround:

