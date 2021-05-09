Non-white supremacist brutally stabbed 2 elderly Asian women (video)









Two elderly Asian women, one 84-years of age, were stabbed by a violent black criminal. It was an unprovoked attack, but the attacker appeared to deliberately zero in on these two ladies.

Originally, the media reported the alleged attacker as white. We can only guess as to why they did that since the man, Patrick Thompson, is obviously black.

Patrick Thompson, 54, was charged with two counts of premeditated attempted murder and two counts of elder abuse, with enhancements for great bodily injury, great bodily injury on elders, and personal use of a deadly weapon, in the “brutal” knife attack, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said.

The district attorney’s office said it is still working with police to determine if any additional charges should be brought forth, including any evidence to support hate crime allegations.

One victim was 84 and the knife had to be removed from her lungs (see below). Her injuries are life-threatening. The other victim is 63 and she did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The DA is the son of two communist terrorists and raised by communist terrorist Bill Ayers so we can only pray for a reasonable solution.

Video of the horror:

: after much discussion and debate, I am choosing to show you video I obtained from sources of the two Asian senior women were stabbed along Market Street this week. This was not an easy decision. Here is why: (1/5) #StopAsianHate #AAPI pic.twitter.com/K6Q2ElTn6U — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 6, 2021

Takeaways f/the video: You can see how calmly the suspect approaches

⠀

There are others in the area but the women are the clear targets.

⠀

A bystander rushed to help. More came shortly after.

⠀

I spoke to one yesterday who cradled Mrs. Fong while SFPD arrived (3/5) #AAPI — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 6, 2021

Lastly: I have only watched this 3x b/c it makes me too upset & overwhelmed. I started shaking when I saw it the 1st time.

⠀

The family knows why we made the decision to share. I will channel the shock & anger into continuing the fight.

⠀

(5/5) #StopAsianHate #APIHM — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 6, 2021

The injury to the elder of the two women is horrifying:

The knife impaled Ms. Fong’s body with such force the handle broke off and it was left there for emergency crews to remove. This is why she has the punctured lung. This was not some pocket knife like in this stabbing I covered recently. The blade is bigger than Mrs. Fong’s arm. pic.twitter.com/5zCOx2Z9H8 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 6, 2021

