Non-white supremacist brutally stabbed 2 elderly Asian women (video)

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Two elderly Asian women, one 84-years of age, were stabbed by a violent black criminal. It was an unprovoked attack, but the attacker appeared to deliberately zero in on these two ladies.

Originally, the media reported the alleged attacker as white. We can only guess as to why they did that since the man, Patrick Thompson, is obviously black.

Patrick Thompson, 54, was charged with two counts of premeditated attempted murder and two counts of elder abuse, with enhancements for great bodily injury, great bodily injury on elders, and personal use of a deadly weapon, in the “brutal” knife attack, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said.

The district attorney’s office said it is still working with police to determine if any additional charges should be brought forth, including any evidence to support hate crime allegations.

One victim was 84 and the knife had to be removed from her lungs (see below). Her injuries are life-threatening. The other victim is 63 and she did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The DA is the son of two communist terrorists and raised by communist terrorist Bill Ayers so we can only pray for a reasonable solution.

Video of the horror:

The injury to the elder of the two women is horrifying:

