Gallup Finds 36% Who Approve of Biden’s Handling of Russia

According to the latest Gallup poll, 41% of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing overall and 36% approve of his handling situation with Russia.

Another 37% approve of his handling of the economy. Let’s see what they think when gas and home heating costs skyrocket, along with food and other goods. Although, thanks to the corrupt media, Biden might get away with it. He will claim it’s Russia’s fault even though he is killing fossil fuels with onerous regulations.

The only reason his approval is this high is due to the 24/7 news cycle lying and covering for him. Check out the chart after the ad.

