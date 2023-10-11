Dem Candidate Praises Those “Dancing” After the Attack on Israel

In this country, Democrats are stirring the Palestinian radicals in the US to insurrection in the media and in our communities.
One Democrat candidate for office said you must support Palestine, or you will not win office in Michigan. He praised people dancing after the attack on Israel and told the crowd that if they don’t support Palestine, they don’t support humanity.
Thank Democrats for all of this. They have been lying to you.
“I want you to remember before you end the occupation in Palestine,” businessman and candidate Nasser Beydoun said, “we have to end the occupation in Congress.” He is running for the US Senate in Michigan. He was speaking at a pro-Palestine rally yesterday, wrote independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager@BGOnTheScene.
When you listen to an excerpt of a clip from Brendan Gutenschwager below, you will feel like you’re listening to a Nazi rally. You can listen to the entire clip on Twitter – I’ve linked to it. At one point, the candidate praises the people who weren’t present because they were dancing yesterday to the news of the attack on Israel.
Palestine wasn’t occupied by anyone but the radical fascists of Hamas who pushed Sharia Law on the people.
The attack on Israel was savage, as one would expect from terrorists. So here we have a candidate for a democratic primary in Michigan who is praising these people immediately after they slaughtered Jewish people, beheaded children, and babies, killed children in front of their parents, killed parents in front of the children, and raped young women. According to some of the interviews of captured terrorists, that was part of the plan.
He begins with the communist slogan of BLM and antifa, “No justice, no peace.” He claimed that if you don’t support Palestinians, you have no humanity or justice and shouldn’t be allowed to represent them.
Listen:
This is how Nasser describes himself on his website:
For more than two decades, Nasser has been a fierce advocate for civil rights, calling out injustice wherever it exists while engaging law enforcement to help it better serve and protect. He’s known for building coalitions that promote understanding and bring people together to work toward common goals that benefit all involved. Since 2015, Nasser has led the ACRL, an organization dedicated to equal rights and protections for people of all backgrounds.
CNN reports Israel is currently in negotiations to let Palestinians and Americans leave Gaza for Egypt before a ground operation starts. Most of the people reported to be abducted are found dead. There are potentially sixty abductees.
These monsters are inhuman, and they are taught to hate from childhood.
John Kirby, for what it’s worth, said earlier that there is no proof of life of any American hostage. Twenty-two Americans are confirmed dead fourteen are missing.
Terrorists are here now. Some are bred here, and some are coming through our open borders. Maybe that’s why most of the illegal aliens are single men of military age.
We have no clue who is in our country.
There are people on the terror watch list entering our wide open border. People bringing drugs, crime, and terror into the United States.
This should terrify you. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/3egsKRbe4k
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2023
Jews and blacks just don’t get it: Democrats hate them. but they keep voting for them.
My countryman have placed Communists, America haters, tyrants into political, and institutional leadership positions throughout the country, what do you expect. We have appeased Communists and liberals for decades. What do we expect? There’s no getting along with these tyrants!
Born in 53 and I’m so glad I got to enjoy America while it lasted. I now weep for my grandchildren who will never know.
Me too buddy! Born in 49, grew up deep in the woods without electricity. First school 12 grades no electricity, during recess boys chopped wood for pot belly stove, girls stayed inside to clean house. It’s a dirty rotten shame we’ve let this get as far as it has. I’m hoping a lot of Americans wake up soon. Thanks for the response.
First school, I left out *one room* school! (smile)
Multiculturalism is a huge failure…But then again, bringing together all sorts of incompatible people was sure to lead to disaster.
For what this is worth,
the other day visiting my 96 year old mother in the town I grew up that was 99.9% white when I was a kid in the 1960s …but that is now more than half non-white…as I was walking in the walmart parking lot and then inside the store, not only was it shocking to see so few white people, but what is even more striking is that every race avoids the other race.
you see people in groups of 3 or 4 some are just couples…but each group is made up of people of all the same race
to my left two young women, they seem Chinese and speak to each other in what sounds like Chinese…
to my right a father, mother and one kid, they look Pakistani, they speak to each other in some foreign language…
further down the aisle a group of 4 or 5 people, all of them look from South America and all of them speak to each other in their language…and so on and so forth
Not once did I see a mixed race group
and in almost all cases the people speak to only people of their race and speak in some foreign language
None of them mingle with people of other races,
almost none of them ever speak English or French unless they have to speak to a white person
It is a Babel tower we have created where not one race is interested in the other race.
and then they go home in a part of town that has mostly people of their race.
Each of those races are living here among us but may as well have a wall around them as they all avoid other people and they all speak foreign languages
The Haitians do not speak or hang out with the Pakistanis
The Chinese do not speak to or hang out with the Ukrainian
The middle eastern Muslims do not hang out with the Mexicans…
and so on and so forth
They are all in an isolated bubble, speaking to each other in the language of their race, buying food typical of their country, hanging only with people of their race,
they will go home and only talk to family or neighbors that speak their language, they will turn on the tv on a channel that is in their language that provides them news about their nation
All those people are here with us but are not here with us.
Eventually one of those groups will become the dominant group, will favor people who are like them and be hostile to people who are different
will that dominant group be the Chinese? The Indians? Blacks? Middle east Muslims?
Once one group becomes dominant, other groups – and their language, and their customs , and their food – will become Persona non grata
Multiculturalism is not natural, we tried and we must now admit it cannot be done.
Maybe 2 % of humans feel at home among other ethnic groups, but most don t and avoid them.
I wish I had a video of the people in that Walmart near Montreal, it is striking how every race – every race – avoids all other races.