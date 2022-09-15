Migrant: “Border Is Open…Everyone Knows It’s Open…Free”

On Thursday morning, unvetted Venezuelans, Columbians, Mexicans, and Uruguayans came as close as possible to Kamala Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. They were sent by Texas Gov. Abbott, who wanted the migrants coming illegally to go to a welcoming place where they would get all they needed.

Kamala Harris needs to see them outside her residence because she thinks the border is secure. At least, that is what she says.

Watch:

Kamala Harris insists that “the border is secure.” pic.twitter.com/LiEEBtju4r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2022

One of the migrants coming illegally contradicted Kamala Harris and said the “border is open…everyone knows the border’s open…free.” They came right in illegally with “no problem.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent between 75 and 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Watch these two clips:

Illegal immigrant to @GriffJenkins: “The border is open…it’s open because we enter, we come in, free — no problem.” pic.twitter.com/vUKf1E6kb3 — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) September 15, 2022

Gov. Abbott’s latest convoy of buses arrived just hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

NIMBYS DON’T LIKE IT

The cupper crusters of Martha’s Vineyard were quite upset and sent them to Eagletown. The elite couldn’t find room for them on an island of posh residences, could they?

Reporter Julio Rosas observed, “Amazing to see people get upset at moving migrants to liberal paradises because it’s “inhumane,” when they’ve been silent on the Biden admin incentivizing the same people to put their lives in the hands of actual human smugglers who have zero regards for their safety.”

The upper crust prefer they live near the poor and lower middle class residences.

It is amazing, isn’t it? One would think they’re NIMBY hypocrites who know this is about securing a one-party electoral majority for progressive Democrats.

Watch:

BREAKING: Two buses of 101 migrants mostly from Venezuela arrive outside @VP Harris house in DC sent by @GregAbbott_TX – one migrant telling me he believes the border is “open” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Q70utdE4k0 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 15, 2022

