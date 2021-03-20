Dem clown world! Raging winds of 6 mph blew Joe over!









“It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard the presidential plane.

So, he fell because of the wind? It was moderate wind, not gale force. The winds were “calm,” but the White House is claiming they were 20 mph. Donald Trump Jr. shared the weather report.

Biden Spox: Yea, the wind!!! That’s it… the wind. The president is in tip top shape. The wind: pic.twitter.com/Fw50a0jeHa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

There is no need to even argue about this. It’s so stupid. He can’t walk up the stairs when there’s a little wind?

This is the Democrat clown world we live in now.

Oh, by the way, his administration agrees with the entire radical agenda of Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, and the other communistas. He is signing executive orders like a dictator and could care less about half the country.

The man ruining the country fell. Okay, then.

Now, this is funny:

It wasn’t the wind folks. pic.twitter.com/jYc01dBZCe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

