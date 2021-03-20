Fauci says diseases arise because we don’t “live in harmony with nature”









Dr. Anthony Fauci, known in some DC circles as Tony Bologna, will tell you there’s no evidence the coronavirus was whipped up in the Chinese lab, but he will also say the virus is our failure to “live in harmony with nature.”

He gets paid nearly half a million dollars a year to say things like that.

Fauci’s a bona fide hippie without the weed pipe and tie-dyed shirts.

“There’s a lot of folks who think that, due to climate change and due to the globalization in general, it is inevitable that we’ll deal with more and more viruses like this,” Dr. Fauci told Meet the Press.

He is, of course, the lot of folks.

While bouncing from fake news show to fake news show, he proselytizes about the religion of Mother Earth.

“There are many examples where disease emergencies reflect our increasing inability to live in harmony with nature,” Fauci writes in one paper he co-authored. “Living in greater harmony with nature will require changes in human behavior as well as other radical changes.”

It’s not in harmony with nature anything. It’s probably the CCP playing around with bat viruses. Despite his statements to the contrary, it is most likely that the virus originated during an accident in one of the Wuhan labs.

What is so frustrating is his adoration of the Chinese Communist Party and his non-stop support of them and The WHO. The CCP let their citizens travel the world but not within the country, knowing the virus would spread. They didn’t want anyone to know what was going on and hid the facts as they hide them now.

Fauci and another of his bureaucratic extremists wrote the paper we referenced, claiming that basically, every human behavior is a disease risk. That is just leftist drivel.

You can read more at Greenfield’s article on the subject.

Meanwhile, 1%er Fauci’s living the dream in a $2 million home in a planned community while he thinks of ways to social engineer us into some kind of socialist Hell. He wants you in a hut with solar panels while he remains safely ensconced in his gated community.

Tony Bologna wants to be a Mother Earth guru. He falls short.

