Dem Election Campaign Begins with Insurrection: Burn It All Down!

The Democrat election campaign has begun over abortion. They can’t run on their records so they’re going to run on dead unborn babies. The statements Democrats are issuing seem pre-planned. AOC and other Democrats have basically the same statements as Schumer and Pelosi. The new “do something” slogan wasn’t likely grassroots. They have a second slogan, “burn it all down”.

We now operate like revolutionaries to get our way in this country. We burn it all down.

The very same liberals, including Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who are standing on their hind legs today arguing that the government cannot tell women what to do with “their bodies” – are the same liberals that demanded vaccine & mask mandates. ~ Bo Snerdley

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement this morning about the draft opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade:

“If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans.

“The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.

“Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation – all at the expense of tens of millions of women who could soon be stripped of their bodily autonomy and the constitutional rights they’ve relied on for half a century.

“The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved into the party of Trump. Every Republican Senator who supported Senator McConnell and voted for Trump Justices pretending that this day would never come will now have to explain themselves to the American people.”

The opposite is true. Roe is unconstitutional. Turning it over to the states is the right thing to do. This way the people can vote for their own abortion laws.

Remember when Schumer threatened the Supreme Court Justices? Is this the country we want?

For context: Here’s Schumer, referring to #prolife counterprotesters as “the bad guys” prior to threatening two Supreme Court justices. pic.twitter.com/krtwtkMhBn — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

Senator Elizabeth Warren is all fired up.

Right now: Senator Elizabeth Warren outside #SCOTUS protest pic.twitter.com/PR4niG0Pit — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) May 3, 2022

BURN IT ALL DOWN

Governor Newsom is calling for violence:

Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced. The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell. https://t.co/EhwSWXiZhx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 3, 2022

See? Whiny little activists (I mean … reporters?) cheering the betrayal of centuries of dignity and ethics as long as it’s in service of their agenda of BURN IT ALL DOWN. https://t.co/ZPdQfyLqzi — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

And now there is this. In a draft circulated opinion NOT A FINAL ONE BUT IT MIGHT AS WELL BE, the Supreme Court will vote to overrule Roe. REMINDER: the Democratic House, Senate and Presidency could stop this with ONE LAW, TODAY. BURN IT ALL DOWN.https://t.co/7po0wpCv8v — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (she/her) (@ECMcLaughlin) May 3, 2022

Burn it all down!!! There has been no better time for Misandry. I wasn’t born with a single fuck to give about what any man thinks, and I will surely leave this earth the same way. https://t.co/3OiDUqW1b2 — MisandryPope (@MisandryPope) May 3, 2022

