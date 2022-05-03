Hysterical Hillary: Overturning Roe “Will Kill and Subjugate Women”

Hillary Clinton lied about abortion today. She said that if The Alito draft overturning Roe vs. Wade succeeds it would “kill and subjugate women. That’s an easily provable lie. Overturning Roe does not overturn abortion. It leaves it to the states. It is a states’ rights issue. All it does is turn the decision over to the people at the state level.

“This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law,” the former secretary of State added in her Twitter post.

Clinton, the failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, also said the draft majority opinion, which was obtained and leaked by Politico Monday evening, was “not surprising. But still outrageous.”

She’s not telling the truth. No one will die over it. New York will kill people to the moment of birth and Texas will end abortion — with exceptions — after the heartbeat is detected.

Not surprising. But still outrageous. This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace. https://t.co/TNo1IX3Tl4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2022

DO SOMETHING

Leftists are great at slogans. They have one: Do Something! The two-word BS is all over the media and social media. Whoever the leaker is, the person was setting up this type of reaction. Of that, there is no doubt. They want intimidation, federal action, something. This will also be the November talking point. Democrats are desperate since their policies destroy the country.

Pro-abortion protestors chant “do something Democrats” pic.twitter.com/e39jBnS68b — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 3, 2022

