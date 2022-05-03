Erick Erickson: “Roe v Wade Ending Really Won’t Change Anything”

Erick Erickson tweeted that canceling Roe v. Wade doesn’t end abortion or change anything. In an email, he wrote:

It just allows state legislatures to decide the issue instead of federal fiat by a few of our black-robed masters in the Supreme Court. There are some states with laws that will go into effect officially banning abortion, but they have already effectively done so through regulation, zoning, discouragement of facilities, etc. A lot of states have few if any abortion clinics.

Last year, there were 880,000 abortions in a nation of 330 million people.

That is not a lot.

But therein lies the problem. Democrats want the federal government to mandate abortion to the moment of birth in every state. We know that from Speaker Pelosi’s radical bill waiting to be passed. It calls for eliminating all state abortion laws.

Notes on the Erickson tweet from the mob of Birdwatchers:

If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe vs. Wade abortion will immediately become illegal in 13 states with so-called “trigger laws.” Between 22 and 26 states would criminalize abortion either immediately or imminently after the ruling striking down Roe. https://www.npr.org/2021/12/06/1061896291/trigger-laws-are-abortion-bans-ready-to-go-if-roe-v-wade-is-overturned https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/10/15/upshot/what-happens-if-roe-is-overturned.html https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/03/us/state-abortion-trigger-laws-roe-v-wade-overturned/index.html

That’s the problem. They don’t want any law but abortion to the moment of birth. Abortion won’t be criminalized. It will be restricted according to the will of the people in each state.

THE US IS VERY EXTREME
These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme (only Canada, North Korea, China, and three others have radical laws like ours).
Russia 12 weeks
Thailand 12 weeks
Cambodia 14 weeks
Spain 14 weeks
France 14 weeks
Germany 14 weeks
Sweden 18  weeks
Italy 13 weeks
Ireland 12 weeks
Iceland 22 weeks

