Erick Erickson: “Roe v Wade Ending Really Won’t Change Anything”

Erick Erickson tweeted that canceling Roe v. Wade doesn’t end abortion or change anything. In an email, he wrote:

Roe v Wade Ending Really Won’t Change Anything. That’s Reality, Not Downplaying Dobbs.

It just allows state legislatures to decide the issue instead of federal fiat by a few of our black-robed masters in the Supreme Court. There are some states with laws that will go into effect officially banning abortion, but they have already effectively done so through regulation, zoning, discouragement of facilities, etc. A lot of states have few if any abortion clinics.

Last year, there were 880,000 abortions in a nation of 330 million people.

That is not a lot.

But therein lies the problem. Democrats want the federal government to mandate abortion to the moment of birth in every state. We know that from Speaker Pelosi’s radical bill waiting to be passed. It calls for eliminating all state abortion laws.

In a nation of 330 million people, there were 880,000 abortions last year. Most states have none or one abortion clinic. The day to day change will be status quo. To the extent abortion is now banned in some states, it was de facto banned anyway. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 3, 2022

Whispers: Roe v Wade ending does not actually ban abortion. Nothing is actually going to change. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 3, 2022

If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe vs. Wade abortion will immediately become illegal in 13 states with so-called “trigger laws.” Between 22 and 26 states would criminalize abortion either immediately or imminently after the ruling striking down Roe. https://www.npr.org/2021/12/06/1061896291/trigger-laws-are-abortion-bans-ready-to-go-if-roe-v-wade-is-overturned https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/10/15/upshot/what-happens-if-roe-is-overturned.html https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/03/us/state-abortion-trigger-laws-roe-v-wade-overturned/index.html

That’s the problem. They don’t want any law but abortion to the moment of birth. Abortion won’t be criminalized. It will be restricted according to the will of the people in each state.

THE US IS VERY EXTREME

These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme (only Canada, North Korea, China, and three others have radical laws like ours).

Russia 12 weeks Thailand 12 weeks Cambodia 14 weeks Spain 14 weeks France 14 weeks Germany 14 weeks Sweden 18 weeks Italy 13 weeks Ireland 12 weeks Iceland 22 weeks

