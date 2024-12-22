Dem Fundraiser: “Leaving the Dem Party Is Like Leaving a Cult”

Major Democrat fundraiser Lindy Li questioned Kamala Harris spending over $1 billion on her campaign. She wants an accounting, especially since her donors are not happy. She even discussed it on Fox News. That earned her an attack like she had never seen. The left is trying to cancel her, calling her a whore and the “C” word.

“They pretend to be so loving and caring and embracing of diversity, but all of a sudden, when I dare to issue or utter any criticisms of the goddess Kamala Harris, I get ostracized.”

She is leaving the party and said, “Leaving the Democratic Party is like leaving a cult.”

Li told Piers that Kamala is “indulging delusions for running for governor in California in 2026 and perhaps even running for president in 2020. And I just want to echo what a lot of you guys already said this past week has been harrowing for me.

They called her a whore

“This Saturday, I went on Fox and Friends, and I said that Democrats have a stench of loser hanging over them. As soon as I said that, there were boycott campaigns against me. Unblock, unfollow campaigns. I lost 40,000 followers.”

“Well, they called me a whore. They called me the c-word. They asked for me to be deported, and you can just search for my name and those terms on X, and you’ll see a bunch of them. So all these so-called Democrats, the party of inclusion, the party of diversity, masks off.

“And it’s even worse because they pretend to occupy the moral high ground. They pretend to be so loving and caring and embracing of diversity, but all of a sudden, when I dare to issue or utter any criticisms of the goddess Kamala Harris, I get ostracized. Me, after having raised tens of millions of dollars for the party.

“My donors are pissed.

“They raised $2.5 billion across Super PACs in the campaign. It’s my responsibility. It’s my duty of care to ask, “What the hell happened with that money? Why did we spend it? Why did we spend millions of dollars on five-star hotels for campaign staffers; why did we spend $500,000, essentially bribing? Al Sharpton moments before he interviewed Kamala?”

“These are legitimate questions, but no. In the cult, you can’t ask question,s and leaving the democratic party or even questioning the democratic party is like leaving a cult. It’s terrifying.

“I don’t want to be a part of this craziness anymore.”

“Piers, I don’t want to be a part of this tent. I don’t want to be a part of this craziness anymore. They’re accelerating my rightward shift. I don’t want this nonsense. It’s just crazy. And honestly, they’re shrinking their tent.

“They’re basically telling me, they’re pushing me to bring my tens of millions of dollars that I raised and can continue to raise to a different team that treats me better, that treats me with just common decency that doesn’t call me a communist spy.

They killed her great-grandfather

By the way, the communist regime in China killed my great-grandfather. They don’t know my family’s history. This is the first time I’m really saying it on air. They are calling me a spy for the regime that killed my great-grandfather. Let that soak in just for a second. That’s how disgraceful they are.

“And these are the people who call themselves the social justice warriors. They are dabbling. They are going headfirst into racism anytime someone dares to disagree with them.

“I don’t want to be a part of this nonsense anymore.

“I want to be a part of the team that says men are men and women are women and men shouldn’t play women’s sports.

“INSANE! Kamala campaign advisor Lindy Li quits the Democrat Party: I don’t want to be part of this tent anymore. I don’t want to be part of this craziness. I want to be part of the team that treats me with common decency.”

Watch:

“Leaving the Democratic Party is like leaving a cult!” Lindy Li tells Piers Morgan she’s lost 40,000 followers and been called a “wh*re” and a “C-word” in the past four days. https://t.co/vzCu2MdkzC@piersmorgan | @lindyli pic.twitter.com/tiJO3M9IyH — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 18, 2024

