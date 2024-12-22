Donald Trump on the Fake President Musk Controversy

Trump spoke for over an hour Sunday at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, with thousands of conservatives in the audience cheering. President Trump mentioned the President Musk controversy.

The Left is trying to divide Donald Trump and Elon Musk by appealing to Trump’s ego. They are calling Musk President Musk and continually claiming there is a rift. Democrats have zero evidence of a rift. Donald Trump and Elon Musk appear to be good friends, and Democrats’ efforts at dividing and conquering won’t work.

The entire controversy is a fake narrative invented by the Left. They got the word and are all repeating it until we believe it. Only the propaganda isn’t working anymore.

Trump handled the fake controversy with a joke.

Afterward, trolls like Jon Cooper said, “Someone is getting hugely scared.” Young fool Harry Sisson said, “WOW!!! The Trump-Musk relationship is starting to fall apart! Trump just said Musk “is not going to be president. That I can tell you. I’m safe. You know why? He can’t be. He wasn’t born in this country!” Grab your popcorn everyone!”

How they got that from an innocent joke is a mystery.

Donald Trump on Elon Musk today: “He’s not going to be President that I can tell you. I am safe because he can’t be. He wasn’t born in this country. He’s a great guy.” pic.twitter.com/O2H7WuGCfq — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 22, 2024

Don Lemon Looks Foolish Again

This man in the clip below speaks for me. Don Lemon asked a loaded question and got taken to the woodshed.

HAHAHA… Don Lemon’s attempt to spread propaganda about @elonmusk instantly backfires on him. “We are the ones that own the news.” pic.twitter.com/ls6f8bj6ms — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) December 22, 2024

A poster on the site said this congresswoman is his least favorite muppet:

Don’t get it twisted. These Democrats calling Elon “President Musk” is a deliberate effort to sow division between him and President Trump. They sat in a room and thought, “How do we break up their dynamic partnership?” And came up with this strategy.

pic.twitter.com/giq5rVzopo — George (@BehizyTweets) December 20, 2024

