Dem Gov sold out police as BLM sets city on fire, loots, assaults cops

George Floyd 2.0 is here and it’s in Wisconsin. As we wrote earlier, a black man was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The story and the video clip going around suggests he was shot seven times — people online say in the back, but that is not clear at all.

Did the man pull a gun on police? That is likely. We don’t know, yet people are rioting. According to one independent reporter, the man shot is a rapist, wanted by police, yet the governor sold out the police immediately. Another reporter, Andy Ngo has Jacob Blake’s rap sheet. It is believed that Jacob Black is the man who was shot.

We haven’t confirmed this but given the rioting, it seems appropriate to publish it.

As Hell was unleashed on businesses and police officers, Twitter called them ‘protests,’ see the last post.

THE RAP SHEET OF A WANTED MAN?

BLACK LIVES MATTER BURNS AND LOOTS

Online, people are spreading stories, claiming that the man was only breaking up a fight between two women. That may or may not be true, but the Internet is rushing the story out before anyone knows what is going on.

In any case, that has sparked fury in Kenosha, and the residents seem to think it gives them the right to riot.

Without all the facts, and without following the law, the white and black mob attacked police and innocent people (for the most part, it’s BLM rioting). The first clip is a report by an independent reporter on the scene:

Massive garbage trucks were set on fire:

Looting is going on across the city:

As the car dealership went up in flames, someone joked about having a fire sale:

One person rioting was upset because the dealership had a Black Lives Matter sign our front:

Several businesses were set on fire:

POLICE ARE ASSAULTED

So far, we know 14 were arrested and 40-50 police were involved.

An officer was knocked out with a brick:

Multiple businesses set on fire:

While this hell was perpetrated by Black Lives Matter, Twitter trended this:

