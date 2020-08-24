Dem Gov sold out police as BLM sets city on fire, loots, assaults cops

George Floyd 2.0 is here and it’s in Wisconsin. As we wrote earlier, a black man was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The story and the video clip going around suggests he was shot seven times — people online say in the back, but that is not clear at all.

Did the man pull a gun on police? That is likely. We don’t know, yet people are rioting. According to one independent reporter, the man shot is a rapist, wanted by police, yet the governor sold out the police immediately. Another reporter, Andy Ngo has Jacob Blake’s rap sheet. It is believed that Jacob Black is the man who was shot.

We haven’t confirmed this but given the rioting, it seems appropriate to publish it.

As Hell was unleashed on businesses and police officers, Twitter called them ‘protests,’ see the last post.

THE RAP SHEET OF A WANTED MAN?

The Gov of Wi. immediately sold out the cops

>“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.#JacobBlake was/is wanted on a RAPE warrant. @TheDemocrats want your #BidenHarris2020 vote though! pic.twitter.com/GC5ftvCjOd — #JusticeForCannon (@HurricaneLucid) August 24, 2020

Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisc., has a history of assaulting police. He also has past charges for domestic abuse & a sex crime. There’s a warrent for his arrest. BLM rioters are currently destroying the city to avenge the shooting. https://t.co/BErLeJdPwj pic.twitter.com/JhHcbis5kf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

BLACK LIVES MATTER BURNS AND LOOTS

Online, people are spreading stories, claiming that the man was only breaking up a fight between two women. That may or may not be true, but the Internet is rushing the story out before anyone knows what is going on.

In any case, that has sparked fury in Kenosha, and the residents seem to think it gives them the right to riot.

Without all the facts, and without following the law, the white and black mob attacked police and innocent people (for the most part, it’s BLM rioting). The first clip is a report by an independent reporter on the scene:

#Kenosha WI may be in for some serious riots! Cops have been assaulted and they’re pulling back to ease tensions. The community is NOT giving them space after a police involved #shooting. As usual, nobody is waiting for facts. We don’t know if it was justified. They don’t care. pic.twitter.com/Emdb4alP3y — Darth Crypto – The Sith Jew (@ToolFree2point0) August 24, 2020

Black youths in #Kenosha, Wisc. are smashing windows and looting businesses tonight at the BLM riot. They’re using concrete chunks. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/mpeYRKYclR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

Massive garbage trucks were set on fire:

Trucks set on fire in Kenosha riots. pic.twitter.com/TFhB0AkIRA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020

Looting is going on across the city:

#Kenosha, Wisc.: Rioters tag the name of #BlackLivesMatter as they riot and loot across the city. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/QkzknsvrVi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

“If you got the title that shit yours!” Car dealership with “#BlackLivesMatter” displayed on main sign is being looted for keys and car titles. Dozens of vehicles destroyed. #KenoshaShooting #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/3s8QhPBwci — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters not holding back by vandalizing and looting local businesses here in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/wzfWq9OlUU — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Kenosha rioters ransacked a public library. pic.twitter.com/LuQ0HDJfjw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020

As the car dealership went up in flames, someone joked about having a fire sale:

A dealership, a person’s livelihood, is burning and a “neutral journalist” makes a joke about the dealership having a fire sale. Unbelievable. #kenoshariots pic.twitter.com/X2MqFwvzzc — PT News Network (@PTNewsnetwork) August 24, 2020

One person rioting was upset because the dealership had a Black Lives Matter sign our front:

Several businesses were set on fire:

The unofficial Biden/Harris army of hybrid Antifa & White Black Lives Matter supporters continue to destroy American cities – setting fire to multiple businesses in Kenosha Wisconsin #KenoshaRiots #BidenHarrisArmy #BlackLIESmatter pic.twitter.com/nEIrrQvroQ — Lasse Burholt (@lasseburholt) August 24, 2020

POLICE ARE ASSAULTED

So far, we know 14 were arrested and 40-50 police were involved.

Riots in Kenosha as the protest mob turns violent against the police. pic.twitter.com/LoRcvWyZMT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020

An officer was knocked out with a brick:

Correction: Wisconsin — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Multiple businesses set on fire:

Like a scene out of hell, this is what BLM rioters have produced in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/WjskzyRH5b — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Multiple businesses set a flame by BLM rioters in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/9gRNGrKpFa — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

While this hell was perpetrated by Black Lives Matter, Twitter trended this: