Officer shoots black man in Wisconsin, riots erupt

Violent riots are starting up in Kenosha, Wisconsin over an officer-involved shooting. The report claims a black man was shot seven times in the back.

Fires are being set and a police officer has been knocked unconscious to the ground. A brick was thrown at the officer:

BREAKING: Rioters have just thrown a brick at the head of a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin as riots erupt after police reportedly shot a black man, Jacob Blake, 7 times in the back today. pic.twitter.com/ZBxvCeaOc2 — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 24, 2020

A video circulating of the shooting depicts the scene from the point of view of a local. It doesn’t tell the entire story. For example, did he pull a gun on the officers? I am not saying that’s what happened, but just presenting an example.

The man who was shot is fighting for his life in the hospital with several bullet wounds.

Warning, it is graphic:

The rioters were also reportedly jumping on police vehicles and slashing their tires.

Rioters aka protesters were throwing objects at officers, including Molotov Cocktails.

Watch:

Police officer knocked out and fires being started in #kenosha live stream here https://t.co/m3sS8RpdUT pic.twitter.com/TOoZsI0EzP — cacti (@SCCacti) August 24, 2020

BREAKING: A rioter has thrown an incendiary device at the scene of an officer involved shooting involving a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Locals at the scene claim that police are in riot gear. (PM Breaking) pic.twitter.com/VKvLwXkbk5 — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 24, 2020

RIOTS OUTBREAK IN WISCONSIN FOLLOWING SHOOTING OF NON-COMPLIANT BLACK MAN https://t.co/xfO2kJkn3v — Protect Americans (@ProtectAmer) August 24, 2020