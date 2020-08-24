Officer shoots black man in Wisconsin, riots erupt

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Violent riots are starting up in Kenosha, Wisconsin over an officer-involved shooting. The report claims a black man was shot seven times in the back.

Fires are being set and a police officer has been knocked unconscious to the ground. A brick was thrown at the officer:

A video circulating of the shooting depicts the scene from the point of view of a local. It doesn’t tell the entire story. For example, did he pull a gun on the officers? I am not saying that’s what happened, but just presenting an example.

The man who was shot is fighting for his life in the hospital with several bullet wounds.

Warning, it is graphic:

The rioters were also reportedly jumping on police vehicles and slashing their tires.

Rioters aka protesters were throwing objects at officers, including Molotov Cocktails.

Watch:

