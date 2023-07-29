Dem Grifters Want a Law Allowing Congress to Oversee Justices’ Ethics

AOC, who is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, wants Congress to oversee the Supreme Court Justices’ ethics. She is only interested in the ethics of Originalist Justices.

“Typically, when that office forwards an investigation, it’s because it has reason to believe an ethics law was broken,” AOC said.

We already addressed Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s (AOC) call for Congress to oversee the Supreme Court. Initially, one might say that she didn’t know they were separate branches of government, but by now, she has to know. The not-so-bright New York Representative took the oath of office.

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

She doesn’t abide by her oath. She couldn’t care less about the rule of law. AOC is still pushing for Congress to oversee the Court so they can attack the Originalist Justices. The Court was fine for the fifty years they controlled it. They want to blow it up when they don’t get their way.

THE SO-CALLED ETHICS LAW

Democrats are inventing ethics complaints against the Originalist Justices and smearing them every chance they get.

The Democrat grifters are trying to pass an “ethics” law allowing them to oversee the Supreme Court. That would take a constitutional amendment, but Democrats don’t care.

“The American people deserve to have all members of the judiciary … accountable to some kind of ethical standards,” Sen. Blumenthal of Stolen Valor fame said. “And anybody who disagrees with that proposition should be held accountable.”

Democrats’ SCOTUS “ethics” bill is unconstitutional under Article III. Under our separation of powers doctrine, Congress doesn’t have the power to write a code of ethics for the Supreme Court any more than the Supreme Court has the power to write a code of ethics for Congress. pic.twitter.com/HrWt9ddufF — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 25, 2023

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal’s opinion section published Friday, Justice Samuel Alito said Congress has “no authority” to regulate the Supreme Court.

“I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it,” Alito told the Journal. “No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”

“I don’t know that any of my colleagues have spoken about it publicly, so I don’t think I should say,” Alito told the paper. “But I think it is something we have all thought about.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was among the Democrats who rejected Alito’s reasoning, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, “What a surprise, guy who is supposed to enforce checks and balances thinks checks shouldn’t apply to him.”

She is the one who needs supervision, a little commie girl.

