Dem Hate Speech and a Bullet Fired into a Family Home

As Biden and his comrades engage in anti-Republican hate speech, Republicans are getting shot and threatened. Bullets, swatting, assaults, are coming from the Left.

The latest incident happened in Hickory, North Carolina, at the family home of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan.

The FBI is investigating the shooting that took place last month at the North Carolina family home of Pat Harrigan, a former Green Beret and Republican candidate running for Congress.

WBT News reported Thursday that the FBI is involved in the investigation. The agency could not be reached for confirmation.

The shooting happened in October when Harrigan’s parents and children were in the house, television station WBTV reported. The bullet entered only a few feet from where they were sleeping.

A spokeswoman for the Hickory Police Department confirmed they are investigating the shooting.

“A bullet & death threats aren’t enough to knock this Green Beret off that mission,” Harrigan wrote in a tweet.

In a statement Thursday, Harrigan said his opponent’s politics have led to “rising inflation, economic ruin, & rampant crime—including political violence.”

“My mission is a better economy, less inflation & safe streets. A bullet & death threats aren’t enough to knock this Green Beret off that mission.”

Recently, Rep. Lee Zeldin was attacked while giving a campaign speech upstate. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was swatted six times. Justice Kavanaugh was close to being kidnapped and perhaps killed.

Democrats are ruining our Republic!

