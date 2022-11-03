Racist Sunny Hostin Calls White Republican Women “Roaches”

’The View’s’ racist co-host Sunny Hostin has suggested that white women who vote for Republicans in next week’s US congressional midterm elections are like roaches casting their ballots for an insecticide because the GOP may try to limit abortion rights.

That’s pretty funny. I think she’s a hyena.

If radical Democrats can’t kill their babies to the moment of birth, they get crazed.

“I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican,” Hostin said on Thursday’s episode of the evil talk show. “It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?” she asked, referring to the bug killer.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called it “insulting”

Hostin kept going, saying, “They’re voting against their own self-interest. Do they want to live in Gilead? Do they want to live in the ‘Handmaid’s Tale’?”

Hostin is half Puerto Rican and half African-American. Last month, she said that former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley went by a Westernized first name because she was a racial “chameleon” trying to hide her Indian heritage.

Nikki is an Indian name, and she looks Indian. What is she hiding? Meanwhile, Sunny’s real name is Asuncion, but it doesn’t work for TV.

The desperation with the Democrats is foaming at the top. If they can’t have all the power, they go bonkers.

Here’s a clip of @Sunny comparing white suburban women to cockroaches, because they’re going to vote overwhelmingly for Republicans. Typical leftist playbook: attack those that you can’t control. Trust me, as a black Republican, I know a thing or two about this. VOTE ACCORDINGLY. pic.twitter.com/01D4Ny8h31 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) November 3, 2022

