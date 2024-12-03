Sunny Hostin Read Another Legal Note after Smearing Pete Hegseth

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

Sunny Hostin has another hostage video for us. She had to read a legal note about Pete Hegseth.

“Pete Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. No charges were ever brought.” This came after The View panel smeared Hegseth for several minutes.

These legal notes are followed by snide comments, smirks, and sometimes the ‘ladies’ are just angry. This is the fourth or fifth legal note which they were forced to read because they irresponsibly smear people without even bothering to get the facts or provide a balance report. They’re activists.

The Left finished off Matt Gaetz, and now, they have turned their attention to Pete Hegseth.

We can’t let the Left do to Pete Hegseth what they did to Matt Gaetz. They are doing the same thing to Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments