Sunny Hostin Read Another Legal Note after Smearing Pete Hegseth

Sunny Hostin has another hostage video for us. She had to read a legal note about Pete Hegseth.

“Pete Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. No charges were ever brought.” This came after The View panel smeared Hegseth for several minutes.

These legal notes are followed by snide comments, smirks, and sometimes the ‘ladies’ are just angry. This is the fourth or fifth legal note which they were forced to read because they irresponsibly smear people without even bothering to get the facts or provide a balance report. They’re activists.

The Left finished off Matt Gaetz, and now, they have turned their attention to Pete Hegseth.

Sunny Hostin was forced to ANOTHER legal note about Pete Hegseth.

Whoopi whines that she was “rushed” “for that.” pic.twitter.com/rIIxAEaBvj — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 2, 2024

We can’t let the Left do to Pete Hegseth what they did to Matt Gaetz. They are doing the same thing to Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr.

