Dem Leaders to Spend Another $2T Through Reconciliation

Remarkably, as wild spending causes out-of-control inflation, Democrat leaders and the White House are planning a revival of the Build Back Better socialist spending bill through reconciliation. The bill is over $2 trillion but the programs in the bill will continue growing, becoming ever-more expensive.

They hope to defy the laws of economics by adding more spending and claiming it will lower inflation. The cause of inflation is pouring this printed money into the economy. It devalues the dollar. Another $2 trillion drives up inflation.

They think it would be to show deliverables to voters heading into a November election.

THE BUILD BACK BETTER SPENDING PLAN

Democrats are signaling they want to turn back to the spending plan that was meant to be the center of a stalled legislative agenda after a current two-week break.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain pointed to a reconciliation bill — which lets Democrats pass key priorities without needing GOP votes — as on the party’s legislative to-do list.

“We have to come back and figure out what formula works with the 50 to get it passed in the Senate,” Klain said in an interview with NBC’s “The Chuck ToddCast” podcast.

SPENDING IS A PRIORITY

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) acknowledged that discussions are still relatively nascent between Democratic senators and Manchin. However, he said that clinching a spending deal is still a priority for the caucus.

“We’d like to move a reconciliation bill and go as far as we can- get as much done as we can with 50 votes,” Schumer told reporters.

Democrats and the White House are signaling that they’ve learned lessons from last year’s failed talks.

The White House is being careful not to talk about or publicly criticize Democratic senators whose votes they’ll ultimately need. Manchin publicly fumed late last year. He appeared to accuse White House staff of leaking information during several rounds of Build Back Better negotiations. He said that they “put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable.”

Related