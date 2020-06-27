Nike reports profit loss of $790 million, what, Kaepernick couldn’t save them?

Nike reported a profit loss of $790 million in the 4th quarter and a decline in sales of 38%, 46% in the United States. Instead of making 7 cents a share, they lost 51 cents a share. With Colin Kaepernick as their mascot, how could this loss have happened?

Don’t worry, they still have their Chinese Communist friends, benefitting from their near-slave labor.

Nike says it’s the coronavirus, but this happened right after they dumped Betsy Ross sneakers because Colin Kaepernick didn’t like them. He was offended by the Betsy Ross flag. His hatred of America is the likeliest reason.

The sneakers were meant to celebrate Independence Day but Castro-loving Colin Kaepernick was offended by the early version of the American flag.

The Wall Street Journal sources said Kaepernick, who appears in Nike ads as some kind of hero, complained and that was it.

I haven’t bought Nike since, and I bet I am not the only one. Many are thoroughly sick of these easily offended America haters.

America and the promise made in the Declaration of Independence gave birth to the greatest nation on the planet. But Kaepernick and the corporate PC police are embarrassed by the flag and that promise. Pathetic. Stand for America and the flag! #MAGA #KAG https://t.co/9zlb7WzNWY — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 2, 2019

They will lay off people in July through Fall.