Dem Newbies – The Radical Tail Wagging Their Cowering Dog

It has been a week of broiling discontent and infighting among House Democrats. What began as an effort to respond to another anti-Semitic trope by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, degenerated into a nasty, intra-party holy war.

After initial disagreements centered simply on whether Omar would be, for a second time, specifically named for her continued bigoted remarks, leader Pelosi, under pressure from some first-term radicals, began showing signs of going wobbly.

And that’s all it took to completely remake a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism, into a toothless list of platitudes, moved so far from its original intent, that the hate-spewing Ilhan appeared the victim.

How did this pathetic surrender happen so quickly? Democrat party elders, thrilled with their return to power, and afraid to upbraid any of the newly electeds who helped, spoiled those kids rotten.

Like doting grandparents allowing grandchildren to run amok at home, then wondering how they could behave so badly in public, Pelosi and other old-timers looked hapless.

Perhaps it began when foul-mouthed Rep. Rashida Tlaib got a pass after publicly “f-bombing” President Trump. Absent any serious rebuke for that, why wouldn’t others be emboldened?

So, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, despite incoherent ramblings, economic illiteracy, and a possible campaign finance scandal became the de facto spokesperson and self-proclaimed “boss” of her party. All that after serving in Congress for about 2 months.

Next, we come to Ilhan Omar. She, an obvious Jew-hater, with a history to prove it, is described as a “Sweetheart….because she has a sweetheart.”, by Louis Farrakhan but still keeps her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Worse yet, Ilhan has now attacked Barack Obama. She’s linked the Democrat icon to the “caging of children” and “droning of countries”.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi, heralded in November as the most powerful woman in America, has been left groveling for excuses for inexcusable behavior.

Said Nancy, “I feel confident that (Omar’s) words were not based on any anti-Semitic attitude, but that she didn’t have a full appreciation of how they landed on other people….”. Blah, blah, blah.

What Nan and the rest of her shell-shocked colleagues should understand is this crew of revolutionaries has managed their coup by following a timeless script previously used by those they’re looking to depose.

After watching Democrat demagogues use race, ethnicity, and religion to bully dissenters and stop disagreeable speech, it appears these extremists have learned those lessons all too well. Tlaib, AOC, and Omar as women of color, Latina, and/or Muslim are well suited to represent this next group of boutique victims.

Ocasio-Cortez fresh from her victorious slap down of the Democrat old guard has already played the victimhood card by sending out a fund-raising e-mail claiming Ilhan and Rashida were both being “targeted for questioning the influence of money in the US political system.”.

And just like that, Democrat newbies have become the radical tail wagging their terrified dog.