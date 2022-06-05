Uvalde Teacher Prepares to Sue the Maker of the Killer’s Gun

Emilia Marin, a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas pre-petitioned the maker of the killer’s gun for numerous documents to see if she has grounds to sue, WSB2 reports. Among the records she seeks are materials related to its website, profits, lobbying, sales and marketing of AR-15-style rifles like the one used at the shooting.

Ms. Marin is the teacher who was originally accused of leaving a school door open, allowing the killer, Salvador Ramos, to enter the school and murder 19 children and 2 teachers. she says she is “traumatized” and “heartbroken”.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has since clarified. The gunman entered via the door because it was unlocked. She did not leave it ajar.

Ms. Marin saw the killer make his way over a fence. She ran to the door she left ajar, and kicked away the rock. It slammed shut but it was unlocked.

She wants to sue Daniel Defense, a Georgia gun manufacturer, for making the gun. Obviously, the company had nothing to do with the killer or his evil actions.

The petition is to determine how his business might tie into the mass shooting.

The petition cites four Daniel Defense guns used at the Las Vegas music festival shooting. The teacher also wants to know how the company ties to the NRA, lobbying and donations.

This is politically motivated. A radical Democrat group can’t be far away.

