Dem Rep calls for coronavirus $$$ for illegals

Democrats want illegal aliens to get some of the relief from the coronavirus package.

On MSNBC, Democrat Rep. Jimmy Panetta said coronavirus relief should be used to give money to illegal immigrants. He makes the false claim that they donate a great deal of tax money. That is not exactly true. The majority of illegal aliens collect some form of welfare. They also get a lot of that tax money back in the form of tax credits. Additionally, they often fall into the category of people who get the federal tax dollars back at the end of the year since they don’t make enough.

Sixty-three percent of non-citizen households collect some form of welfare, nearly half are here illegally, according to Census Bureau records compiled by The Center for Immigration Studies. They’re not even supposed to get any welfare.

The goal of illegal alien welfare is to invite more into the country. The most logical assumption is Democrats know they will vote Democrat for the free stuff, which in many cases, they need. Democrats once opposed illegal immigration but that was before they realized illegal immigrants were voting for them.

This Democrat is not alone.

NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has demanded it and the Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has made them eligible with her own executive order.

The rest of Cortez’s Squad wants it too.

Squad member Rashida Tlaib has proposed that the federal government issue pre-loaded debit cards with $2,000 for every individual in the country, including illegal aliens who have lived in the U.S. for as little as three months.

These debit cards would be recharged with $1,000 every month until one year after the coronavirus crisis ends.

“I was appalled to learn hardworking taxpaying immigrants were left out of the $2 trillion CARES Act,” California Rep. Lou Correa said in a statement released on April 3. Correa, along with 49 other House Democrats, supports the Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act which, if passed into law, would allow illegal aliens to tap into the funds provided by the CARES Act.

“By casting out immigrants, we are placing some of our most vulnerable residents in grave danger. Every individual taxpayer, irrespective of citizenship status, needs government assistance now,” Correa continued.