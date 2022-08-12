DOJ Found Classified Docs at Mar-a-Lago & Trump Responds

The FBI announced that they found classified documents at Mar-a-Lago when they conducted a raid at the resort and residence of the former president. The information comes from a property receipt viewed by Fox News; some were marked top secret. However, Donald Trump and his team said they are declassified, and the FBI only needed to ask for them. They were in the same location in June and the FBI didn’t take the boxes at that time.

The warrant allowed the FBI agents to search the entire residence and all offices or areas used by FPOTUS. It did not include areas occupied Mar-a-Lago members or not used by Trump and staff. They had the authority to seize “all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed” in violation of US Code.” It included “documents with classification markings and presidential records created between Jan. 20, 2017, and Jan. 20, 2021.”

Please notice that the warrant includes Jan. 6. Democrats and Liz Cheney want to prove Donald Trump caused the riot during a rally on that day.

The receipt taken by Fox indicates the FBI took 20 boxes, including one set of documents marked as “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” which refers to top secret or sensitive information.

The FBI collected three sets of secret documents and three sets of confidential documents. There were no details, according to Fox News.

Donald Trump and his team believe all the information and records are declassified. Donald Trump as president declassifies. He is the person who declassifies, and he doesn’t have to put it in writing when he does it.

It is always better to wait for all the information before judgment. Trump already said he took declassified documents, and these early reports are posted for headlines and clicks. Also, the government agencies over-classify.

Donald Trump responded to the nuclear weapons allegations, calling it a hoax. He thinks they might plant information. He said the documents are declassified and told the FBI he could have them whenever they wanted. His lawyer confirmed he said that in June. Why didn’t they take this box in June?

