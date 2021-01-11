Dem Rep wants Sens Hawley and Cruz on the no-fly list as designated terrorists

During a radio show with Joe Madison, The Black Eagle, Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said he wants to place Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley on the federal “No Fly” list.

He thinks that standing up for what they believe was “horrible.”

The Wednesday riots, at an event that included hundreds of thousands of peaceful Americans, is the Democrat’s Reichstag fire. They are using it to force through their hard-left vision and exact revenge.

Republican Senators Ted Cruz (TX) and Josh Hawley (MO) are targets for exercising their right to object to Biden’s electors.

Josh Hawley’s book was canceled by publisher Simon & Schuster for no good reason other than he stood up for his beliefs and questioned the certification. The book was about the threat of Big Tech.

He wanted the election investigated. To have that belief is being criminalized.

Democrat Rep Bennie Thompson is jumping on the bandwagon and thinks Hawley is a domestic terrorist who should be on a no-fly list.

He said what they did was “horrible.” What they did was stand up for what they believed in.

Don’t kid yourself, they know mail-in voting allows for a lot of fraud.

Thompson hates Trump and refused to go to events if Donald Trump attended.

PURE HATE AND FASCISM

“There’s no question about it,” Thompson said when asked if protesters who entered the US Capitol last week should be placed on the federal no-fly list.

“First of all, these folks, in my opinion, can be classified as domestic terrorists because of the actions they participated in on Wednesday.”

“Now under normal circumstances, international terrorists are out on no-fly lists. These are domestic terrorists–same thing. A terrorist is a terrorist, no matter who you are.”

He never said a word about Antifa or Black Lives Matter terrorism. In fact, he supported them. His profile sports a Black Lives Matter sign. They are a violent communist organization.

The radio host asked Rep. Thompson if Hawley and Cruz should be placed on the no-fly list because they objected to Joe Biden’s electors.

“There’s talk about liability for inciting this insurrection falling, maybe, in the laps of Senator Hawley and Senator Cruz and a member of Congress who may have Facetimed or led people to Pelosi’s office. If these folks are found liable, should they be on the no-fly list?” the radio host asked Rep. Thompson.

Thompson replied, “Well, there’s no question about it. There’s no exemption for being put on the no-fly list.”

There was no insurrection. The communist Antifa and BLM were true insurrectionists who made it clear they wanted to overturn the government. The lunatics who caused havoc resulting in deaths at the Capitol were fools and did not represent the people who went to that rally.

About 99% of the people who attended were peaceful and not violent. They only wanted to express their beliefs.

The insane hyperbole coming from these Democrats is typical Alinsky.

He also tweeted out his absurd views:

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of House Homeland Security Cmte, suggests Ted Cruz + Josh Hawley could be put on a no-fly list. “There’s no exemption for being put on the no-fly list. Even a member of Congress that commits a crime…. What Hawley did and what Cruz did was horrible.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 11, 2021

