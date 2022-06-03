Dem Rep Will Tear Down the Entire Justice System to Un-arm You

Democrat Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) will end the filibuster and stack the Supreme Court to un-arm you. He will burn it all down.

Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) warned law-abiding gun owners that Democrats will do everything in their power to confiscate your AR-15s and any similar firearm during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.

The hearing was to consider H.R. 7910, the “Protecting Our Kids Act.”

“Enough…enough…enough of you telling us that school shootings are effective like when every other country like ours has virtually ended….enough of you blaming mental illness then defunding mental health care in this country…enough of your thoughts and prayers. Enough…enough. You will not stop us from advancing the ‘Protecting Our Kids’ Act today,” Jones said. “You will not stop us from passing it in the House next week and you will not stop us. If the filibuster obstructs us, we will abolish it. If the Supreme Court objects, we will expand it. We will not rest until we have taken weapons of war out of circulation in our communities.”

Nothing will stop him from un-arming you, not even the Justice system.

BURN IT ALL DOWN

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Jones – with his Thursday comments – showed Democrats fundamentally don’t want to compromise. “Now we know where they want to go. He just said it,” Jordan, said. “End the filibuster. Expand the court. Forget the Constitution. Now, we know”, Fox News reported.

Mondaire definitely wants to un-arm you. In this next clip, he is caught telling a reporter he wants “weapons of war” taken out of existence.

She asked for a definition, and would it mean semi-automatic weapons. He said, “a weapon war is an assault weapon” and “semi-automatic weapons would qualify as assault weapons. and these are things that should be banned.” She responded that this would take almost every gun out of peoples’ hands.

He said “that’s not true. Handguns, for example, would not qualify under what I just described.” Then he ran away.

Most people who own guns also own semi-automatic handguns and they do qualify. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about but he does want to disarm you and tear down the entire justice system to do it. He’s also a BLM supporter and they want to defund the police. Where does that leave us?

Watch:

