Dem & Repub Sue AOC for Blocking Them on Her Twitter Page

Recently, the courts found that President Trump could not block people on Twitter because he’s an elected official, in which case, that also applies to the mad blocker, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

She blocks everyone she disagrees with from her Twitter following of 4.6 million but now has to face two lawsuits.

O-Cortez is facing two lawsuits from constituents who say she is depriving them of their First Amendment rights by blocking their accounts on the social media platform, Twitter. We checked her Twitter feed and the prolific Tweeter hasn’t said a word yet.

Former Democratic Assemblyman Dov Hikind filed a suit against Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday after a judge ruled that President Donald Trump “violated the Constitution in blocking critics on Twitter,” according to Axios. [Make a note — he’s a Democrat]

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blocked me on Twitter yesterday apparently because my critique of her tweets and policies have been too stinging,” Hikind said in a statement announcing the suit, which was filed in the Eastern District of New York and obtained by Fox News.

“Just today the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that elected officials cannot block individuals from their Twitter accounts, thereby setting a precedent that Ocasio-Cortez must follow,” he added. “Twitter is a public space, and all should have access to the government officials on it.”

Hikind continued: “It’s unclear if Ocasio-Cortez is aware of this ruling or not, but either way, I have decided, after speaking with my legal counsel, to initiate a lawsuit against her for blocking me and a host of other public figures. Ocasio-Cortez is acting cowardly and should be ashamed of her attempts to silence me. I’ve done nothing but address her ignorance and disregard for the truth. She constantly brags about the millions of followers she has but is afraid of my speech. She is a hypocrite.”

“I’m looking forward to the day where she has to unblock me so that free speech in America is guaranteed even when it offends!” he concluded.

No one is above the law. If the courts ruled POTUS can’t block people on Twitter, why would @AOC think she can get away with silencing her critics? pic.twitter.com/Ea498kTWEs — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) July 9, 2019

A second man who is running for Congress in Staten Island as a Republican, Joey Saladino, tweeted that he also filed a suit against Ocasio-Cortez. Saladino is running in New York’s 11th Congressional District.

I have officially filed my lawsuit against AOC for blocking me on twitter.

Trump is not allowed to block people, will the standards apply equally?

Stay tuned to find out! pic.twitter.com/0RmHI7x9Qc — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) July 9, 2019

He also sees this as a way to sue social media platforms for silencing the right.

The Trump Twitter Block Court Ruling has now declared that the 1st Amendment applies to social media platforms. Altho a private company, does this now mean that their unfair censorship of Right Wing voices also falls as a violation? It is either the 1st A applies or it doesn’t. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) July 10, 2019