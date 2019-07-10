Dems Suddenly “Woke” to Sex Trafficking Kids- Unless Cartels are Doing It

Democrats, suddenly “woke” to the evils of selling the bodies of young children, are demanding the resignation of a Trump cabinet member. The genesis of their latest virtue signaling was Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest on charges of running a sex-trafficking operation involving underage girls.

Applying convenient, politicized hindsight, they’re plenty mad that over a decade ago, Epstein got a “sweetheart” plea deal in Florida. Back then, federal prosecutors in Miami made an agreement whereby he served some time, and registered as a sex offender, but was shielded from federal prosecution. The current Secretary of Labor, Alex Acosta was a federal attorney in the Sunshine State, who oversaw this case.

Now, Democrat leaders, facing an increasingly embarrassing, bitter, public rebellion, fueled by their most radical members, have decided to try for some kind, any kind of victory over President Trump. So the same party opening U.S. borders to gain Hispanic support has targeted a Latino Labor Secretary who’s part of a team presiding over the best economy and job market in decades. And did we mention Secretary Acosta has overseen the lowest Hispanic unemployment in history?

But eclipsing even that as the most ludicrous aspect of this political hit job is for years, Democrats from the leadership on down, have loudly denied any crisis on our Southern Border. Their willful blindness easily allowed them to ignore the sex-trafficking and unspeakable abuse of thousands of minors, at the hands of ruthless Mexican cartels.

As far back as January 2016, the Washington Post reported on the shocking findings of a Senate investigation. “The Obama administration failed to protect thousands of Central American children who have flooded across the U.S. border since 2011, leaving them vulnerable to traffickers and to abuses at the hands of government-approved caretakers…”. The report concluded that administration “policies were inadequate to protect the children….”.

Can anyone in their right mind say the situation at the U.S. Mexico Border has gotten better in the last 3 ½ years? Yet the same Democrats demanding the ouster of our Labor Secretary are the ones who’ve been calling the hundreds of thousands of undocumented people flooding into our nation illegally a “manufactured crisis”.

Given all above, consider the complete lack of self-awareness and soulless political cynicism captured in quotes from Senator Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

First Nan’s tweet. “(Secretary Acosta) must step down. As US Attorney, he engaged in an unconscionable agreement w/ Jeffrey Epstein….”

Chucky pontificated from the Senate floor, “….”it is now impossible for anyone to have confidence in Secretary Acosta’s ability to lead the Department of Labor. If he refuses to resign, President Trump should fire him.”

So these two lifelong pols, flush with 20/20 hindsight regarding a singular court case from over 11 years ago want Alex Acosta gone. Meanwhile, their policies, continuing to damn thousands of innocent children to horrific forms of abuse remain, at Nan-Chuck’s insistence, unchanged.