Rogue Agency Orders Banks to Give Loans to Illegal Crossers

“Cross the border illegally, get released, get a work permit, and then get a credit card, car, and house,” Stephen Miller said.

The socialist Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB (created by socialist Elizabeth Warren), and the Department of Justice released a joint statement informing financial institutions that while it’s not illegal to consider a person’s immigration status on whether to lend money if they do it to excess, they’re going to run afoul of the law.

The statement implicates the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which makes it illegal to discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, and more. That’s what they did with ineligible black people. They made the banks loan money to them even though they couldn’t pay it back. At least they are citizens. Now they’re doing this with people who could run off to Ecuador, and we’d never see them again. This is crazy.

“Fair access to credit is crucially important for building wealth and strengthening household financial ability, said Rohit Chopra, the director of CFPB. “The CFPB will not allow companies to use immigration status as an excuse for illegal discrimination.”

The CFPB is a rogue government in a government that is creating its own laws.

This comes after a number of illegal alien consumers couldn’t get credit.

Once again, citizens will be on the hook for these loans that don’t get paid back. This is madness.

