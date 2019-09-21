Dem Sen. stalls Darrell Issa’s nomination indefinitely for what he did at 17

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez has INDEFINITELY delayed former GOP Rep. Darrell Issa’s confirmation hearing for a trade position in the Trump administration because he wants to see the FBI background check. He thinks it might show Issa used a fake ID when he was 17.

This not satire. Menendez — with his sketchy background –is worried about a potential fake ID in Issa’s past when he was still a teen.

Come on guys, even you liberals, must see this is insane and unfair.

Issa was nominated to be the director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency a year ago. The confirmation process has been so delayed, that the former chairman of the House Oversight Committee has already created an exploratory committee to look into a potential run against California Rep. Duncan Hunter.

Issa will move on if this continues.

Issa told Fox News last week that he is open to serving in Congress instead of waiting to be confirmed.

“My desire is to serve the president and help in any way I can. If it becomes my best course to take a congressional seat and help take back the majority in the House, that’s OK, too,” he said.

Issa was a wild child who had run-ins with the law and the incident Menendez is allegedly concerned about took place when Issa was a 17-year-old Army private.

Issa was stationed near Pittsburgh and was caught using a military ID card that listed his age as two years older than he actually was. When Issa was caught, he was punished by his “not amused” lieutenant.

“It was a military ID where the ID office had put the wrong birthday on, which made Issa look older,” the official said. It got him into bars.

Issa was from Ohio where the legal drinking age was 18.

Menendez confronted Issa at the Thursday hearing and said, “If you would falsify records when you were 17, how can we believe you’re credible, to be honest now?”

Yikes! Issa is 65 years of age and Menendez thinks it appropriate to challenge him for having a beer on a false ID when he was 17???

We’d like to see the same rules applied to Menendez.

We should all worry about Menendez’s possible crimes, including bribery and corruption.