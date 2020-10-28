Twitter never censored Donald Trump, good to know

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified today to the Senate Commerce Committee hearing.

Dorsey testified that Twitter was “in error” in blocking URLs and DMs of New York Post stories on Joe Biden’s involvement in foreign cash-for-influence schemes. He said that his team’s decision to censor the stories was made too “fast.

He must be running scared.

Dorsey has censored President Trump’s tweets, and his campaign’s for months. Yet, he cannot name any other world leader who they have also censored. That is quite stunning when you consider the lies from the Ayatollah, President Xi, and other corrupt adversaries.

Dorsey said he never censored Donald Trump. That’s a bald-faced lie. Twitter has censored his account at least 65 times. Trump 65 times.

And he said, “Some of you don’t trust we’re acting in good faith.” NO, REALLY?

Dorsey also thinks Holocaust denial is NOT misinformation. That just shows you how crazy this guy’s thinking is.

Watch:

WOW! After months of censoring Tweets from President Trump. Twitter’s @jack could not name another world leader who they have also censored. Dorsey added that Holocaust denial is not considered misinformation and does not violate the platform’s policies. pic.twitter.com/OCdBI5rkLV — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 28, 2020

Dorsey and Zuckerberg are far-left Democrats and they aren’t going to tell the truth nor are they going to change. That is just the way it is.

Ted Cruz Slams @Jack

Cruz slammed Dorsey over the company’s decision earlier this month to limit the spread of a New York Post report that included allegations about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden that have been disputed by the former vice president’s campaign.

The company initially blocked users, including the New York Post, from tweeting links to the article, citing Twitter’s hacked material policy. The company later amended the policy and allowed users to share the links.

“Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear, and why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?” Cruz asked Dorsey during a heated exchange on Wednesday.

“We’re not doing that,” Dorsey responded. “This is why I opened this hearing with calls for more transparency. We realized we need to earn trust more, we realized that more accountability is needed to show our intentions and to show the outcomes. So I hear the concerns and acknowledge them, but we want to fix it with more transparency.”

Watch:

Sen. Ted Cruz: “Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you? And put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report, and what the American people are allowed to hear… and why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC?” pic.twitter.com/lrC9II2MxL — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 28, 2020

Also, neither Dorsey nor Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has any evidence that the Biden-China pay-for-play is “Russian disinformation.” Dorsey said he banned the NY Post report because they released “hacked” material.

It wasn’t hacked. Hunter Biden never picked up his laptop and signed an agreement that if he didn’t, the laptop belonged to John Paul, the computer store owner.

Watch the two clips:

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was asked if he had evidence that the Biden/China pay-for-play scandal is “Russian disinformation.” “We don’t,” he responded. pic.twitter.com/srF0gBhUfC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2020

These two could not name a leftist they have censored:

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey really struggled when asked to list a person or entity from the political left that Twitter or Facebook have censored. It speaks volumes how hard this was for them. pic.twitter.com/l9nUivXqpQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 28, 2020

35,000 New Workers to Look for Offenders

Facebook’s Zuckerberg testified that he’s hired more than 35,000 new workers just to monitor content and fake accounts during election. Oh goody! They’re killing the Capitalism page we post on over nothing. These fact checkers have to earn their money.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits there is “no information at all” to indicate the Biden/China pay-for-pay scandal is “Russian disinformation.” Days before an election, Big Tech continues to censor stories they don’t like. pic.twitter.com/97iJwhu0sk — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2020

Zuckerberg delayed Wednesday’s hearing on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act after Zuckerberg experienced technical difficulties in trying to connect to the hearing via video chat.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), who chaired Wednesday’s hearing, announced that Facebook CEO and tech wonder Mark Zuckerberg was having trouble connecting to the hearing.

That’s not satire.

Babyon Bee discovered his lizard eye:

