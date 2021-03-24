Dem Senators Duckworth, Hirono won’t vote for white heterosexuals









Democrat Senators Tammy Duckworth (IL) and Mazie Hirono (HI) say they will vote against all Biden nominees who are not “racial minorities.” They also say they will only vote for a white nominee if the nominee is LGBTQ.

That is the very definition of racism.

So, it’s okay for me to not vote for a Hawaiian or an Asian because of this immutable attribute of skin color then, right?

These two took an oath to uphold the Constitution and they’re racists who won’t vote for white heterosexuals.

“I am a ‘no’ vote, on the floor, on all non-diversity nominees. … I will vote for racial minorities and LGBTQ but anybody else, I’m not voting for,” Duckworth, one of two Asian American senators, told reporters.

Duckworth’s disclosure comes after she and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) pressed White House staff during a virtual retreat on Monday night about the lack of AAPI representation in the Cabinet.

“When I asked about AAPI representation … the first words out of the staff’s mouth was ‘well, we’re very proud of Vice President Harris’ which is incredibly insulting. That’s not the first time I’ve heard that,” Duckworth said about the call.

Radical Leftist Duckworth added that she had been making suggestions to the White House for well-qualified AAPI nominees “who never even got a phone call.”

“At this point, they can call me and tell me what their proposal is,” she said of the administration.

Tammy Duckworth just told me she’s voting NO on Biden nominees until President makes commitment/ appoints AAPI picks to key executive branch positions. She said found it “insulting” that a senior WH aide last night pointed to Harris’ South Asian roots when asked about AAPI picks — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

A) From the pool. Dem IL Sen Duckworth on effort to get more diverse nominees: “I am a no vote on the floor, on all non diversity nominees. You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ. But anybody else I’m not voting for.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2021

Yet, she pretends she is against racism.

When you see racism happening, you have a moral responsibility to your fellow Americans to stand up and speak out. Every individual can make a difference to #StopAsianHate. pic.twitter.com/sjo6IbxlPZ — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 21, 2021

And, by the way, it’s not racist to call it the China virus.

Words have consequences. Offensive names such as the “China virus” have led to innocent people getting hurt solely because of the color of their skin and it has to stop. I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 22, 2021

