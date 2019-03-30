Dem Star AOC Calls GOP “Fools” & Blames Staffer for Her GND Debacle

The shining star of the Democratic party, the leader, the “Boss,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched her Green New Deal (GDN) with an astoundingly idiotic ‘Cow Fart FAQ’. It provided the details of where she and her comrades are looking to go with the GND that takes over every sector of our society, not only the energy sector.

Whenever she is cornered with her own profound errors, she looks for people to blame. That is what she did last night during her town hall on climate change.

“I definitely had a staffer who had a very bad day at work and did release a working draft early, so I get that’s what they’re seizing on,” she said about the rollout.

She also said, “Frankly, I didn’t expect them [the GOP] to make total fools of themselves” over it. She was given that line from someone else. She just isn’t smart enough to even come up with that barb.

Watch Below: