Dem super star Michael Avenatti to be released from prison

Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is serving serious time for trying to extort Nike and is facing two charges in California, has been granted temporary release from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. A judge ordered the release to protect him from COVID-19.

Avenatti will have to spend 14 days in quarantine at a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to make sure he is not infected with the coronavirus before he can return to Los Angeles for 90 days.

The million dollar bail was put up by banker Hubert Bromma for some unknown reason.

He will be confined to the personal residence of his childhood friend, Jay Manheimer, in Venice, California.

Avenatti petitioned the court for release since he had pneumonia six months prior and would be susceptible to COVID-19.

This is ridiculous. He could be confined and kept protected in prison.

His attorney H.Dean Steward wrote in an email to The Daily Beast on Saturday, that he expected Avenatti would be released next week.

“Our goal has been to prepare for the two upcoming trials,” he said. “The release of Mr. Avenatti will help us complete that preparation.”

Michael Avenatti is famous for representing Stormy Daniels and for almost running for president after becoming a Democrat icon as he bashed President Trump on the anti-Trump networks.

He was a big hit on unreliable sources.

Friendly Reminder: Michael Avenatti was little Brian Stelter’s pick as a presidential front runner! (Just convicted of extortion today – faces decades in prison) 😂 pic.twitter.com/c858TXyTij — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 14, 2020