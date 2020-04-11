Judge slaps a restraining order on Louisville mayor who banned drive-in churches

A federal judge ruled Louisville, Ky., Mayor Greg Fischer cannot ban drive-in church services. He said the mayor is criminalizing Easter celebrations.

On Fire Christian Church sued Fischer and the city of Louisville on Friday, disputing the mayor’s directive for churches to forgo gatherings at drive-ins violates constitutional rights and religious liberties.

U.S. District Judge Justin Walker issued a temporary restraining order Saturday. He said, “On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter,” the Courier-Journal reported.

The judge banned the city government from “enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce, or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services at On Fire.”

He also granted the church’s motion for an oral argument scheduled for April 14.

The mayor actually told neighbors to snitch on any neighbors who violated the rule.

The church said it had been hosting drive-in services in the church parking lot for weeks due to stay-at-home orders. cars were required to park six feet apart and parishioners had to remain in their vehicles during service.

While the mayor loosened his directives, he issued an address Saturday morning actively discouraging drive-in church services on Easter weekend, telling people to stay at home.

He said it hurts him to urge churches to cancel services but said, “I’m doing it because I don’t want people to die.”

What a crock!