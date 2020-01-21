Dem Superstar Maxine Waters Might Impeach the President Again

Rep. Maxine Waters is the poster child for Trump Derangement Syndrome and it’s not likely to change. She has vowed to not let up, and if they have to impeach him again, they will impeach him again.

These people will likely pursue the President even after he leaves office. They are very vindictive.

The representative from California has no intention of working for the country. Her entire reason for being is to impeach and remove the President.

“Impeach 45, impeach 45,” she rants monotonously and endlessly. She won’t call him by name. He’s a number to her.

When Nancy Pelosi served her taxpayer-funded gold pens on silver platters like favors at a party, Maxine Waters took hers with unusual glee. It was a very vulgar display.

In an interview on MSNBC on Sunday, on the program “Weekends”, Waters was asked by the host what would happen if Trump was acquitted.

Watch:

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters: there may be more “impeachment activity,” “we will not stop”https://t.co/lGLtVSPTLU pic.twitter.com/rr7FSsr8xh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2020

Waters has been in office since 1991 and her district is still dirt poor and she still lives in a mansion.

Term limits!