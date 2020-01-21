Dems Don’t Like Mitch McConnell’s Senate Rules, Read Them Here

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the Senate rules for impeachment on Monday, much to the disappointment of the Democrats.

For one thing, the President’s lawyers will be able to make a motion to dismiss whenever they want. It’s called a “kill switch.” That’s great, but my favorite part comes next.

THEY’RE HEADING FOR THE SECRET ROOM

Adam Schiff held testimony behind closed doors and Mitch McConnell will now do the same thing. Any witnesses will be deposed before being allowed to testify. Democrats will not like this.

This section of the rules covers it: “If the Senate agrees to allow either the House of Representatives or the President to subpoena witnesses, the witnesses shall first be deposed and the Senate shall decide after deposition which witnesses shall testify, pursuant to the impeachment rules.”

He should use Adam Schiff’s SCIF room.

Democrats hate this!

REPORTERS WILL HAVE RESTRICTIONS

“Reporters are being confined to small cordoned-off sections in areas where unrestricted access was typically standard. They are being prevented from walking with senators to continue conversations — even when the senator involved is willingly participating.

Reporters also now may not approach senators for interviews in the halls surrounding the Senate chamber.

Taken together, the new rules effectively prevent members of the press from reaching many senators,” NPR reports.

Democrats and reporters hate that.

There are no electronics in the room and they won’t be allowed to speak. Of course, they will take bathroom breaks.

24 HOURS

The proposed impeachment trial rules give House impeachment managers and the President’s legal team 24 hours each to make their opening arguments over two days.

Democrats don’t like that.

After House Democrats refused to allow Republicans and the President any rights, the Senate Democrats are now angry since they want the right to negotiate.

Will Chamberlain from Human Events explains what’s in the rules:

“Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, accused the majority leader, Senator Mitch McConnell, of keeping the chamber in the dark about his proposed rules and planning to conduct a rushed impeachment trial,” the NY Times reported.

We certainly hope so.

READ THE RULES

