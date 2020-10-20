Dem Twitter users freely spread fake news

Twitter is deleting accounts and tweets days before the election, and they all seem to be right-wing. Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of the White House COV team, posted his opinion about masks, and Twitter deleted the tweet. The New York Post still can’t use their account, and all posts about Hunter’s laptop were deleted the day the news came out.

Yet, Democrat Twitter users freely spread fake news and it’s still up on Twitter. How strange. Why do you think that is?

QUID PRO QUO

As the President spoke to Arizonans at a rally this afternoon, Vox reporter Aaron Rupar posted a clip of the President giving an example of Quid Pro Quo. He falsely made it seem as if the President offered Quid Pro Quo to Exxon. In actuality, he was giving a hypothetical example that he said he wouldn’t do.

Others jumped on it and the lie is still spreading.

The tweets are still up. Twitter has no problem with them.

Here are dishonest clips that Twitter allowed to trend:

“I call the head of Exxon. I’ll use a company. ‘How, how are you doing, how’s energy coming? When are doing the exploration? Oh, you need a couple of permits, huh?’ But I call the head of Exxon, I say, ‘you know, I’d love you to send me $25m for the campaign'” – Trump #QuidProQuo pic.twitter.com/Tr1ccpyMzw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

Quid Pro Quo is trending on Twitter because Aaron used this as the caption of his tweet instead of the part in this clip where Trump said he doesn’t want to do this sort of thing, and everyone retweeting it isn’t bothering to listen to the whole thing. https://t.co/uyPyuZcqU4 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 19, 2020

Crazy Ted Lieu lies as well:

The conduct described by @realDonaldTrump is a felony and punishable with prison time.#QuidProQuo https://t.co/Qz2KG31JPH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 19, 2020

IN ANOTHER EXAMPLE

As Legal Insurrection reported, a leftist tweeter sent a fake letter around that falsely claimed Iowa Senator Joni Ernst lost the Farm Bureau support. Many retweeted it since it was incendiary. Damage is done and the user got away with it.

Undermining the election you say? ✅ Schumer’s Super PAC just shared a doctored email suggesting Joni Ernst lost an endorsement (she didn’t) ✅ MI Dems doctored a video to lie about John James ✅ Jaime Harrison is trying to trick voters into voting for someone who dropped out https://t.co/4X26kxEnbd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 18, 2020

The Iowa Farm Bureau quickly responded to the fake email. She has their full support. They wrote:

Recently, a fake email has been circulating through social media that Senator Ernst no longer has the support of Iowa Farm Bureau or our members. This email is fake, and any news reports that speak to its validity are false. Iowa farmers know Senator Joni Ernst understands agriculture and works tirelessly to increase the economic opportunities for Iowa farmers and rural America, and that is why the Iowa Farm Bureau was proud to designate her as a Friend of Agriculture. She continues to have our full support.

Legal Insurrection states that the woman who posted the fake email — Julie Gammack — did delete it after it traveled around the Twitterverse. She sent it without verifying it and then defended herself by knocking the senator and others on the right. She was ticked that people called her on it. How dare you question these elitists.

The post was up for just a few minutes but since it got traction I wanted to verify so took it down. Wish we all were so mindful. Still, wouldn’t be surprised one whit if there are a lot of farmers shocked by Ernst debate performance on ag prices. https://t.co/AQEd2fxtNM — Julie (@JulieGammack) October 18, 2020