Hunter associate’s email details plan to launder Moscow mayor’s wife’s $200 million

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Bevan Cooney has flipped. He was jailed over a bond scheme and has connected with journalists Matthew Tyrmand and PeterSchweizer. He turned over access to his Gmail account to them. Cooney feels he became the fall guy for the Biden-Archer schemes.

According to OANN reporter Jack Posobiec, Hunter Biden’s associate’s emails reveal details of the deal with the former Moscow mayor’s wife to launder funds into the U.S. in avoidance of sanctions. Devon Archer claimed the firm received $200 million.

The key section from the letter linked below:

“Mr. Archer [John Kerry’s stepson now awaiting sentencing] further discussed the possible sale of his company and the revenues that might be realized, which he said would be a big liquidity event for him, as well as his connections with Bohai, which he said was sponsored by major banks and institutional investors in China. He also discussed his client relationship with Yelena Baturina [wife of the late mayor of Moscow], who he said had invested over $200 million dollars in his various investment funds. Mr. Archer emphasized that he had ample funding, but that the investors wanted to be efficient.”

SETTING UP MEETINGS WITH THE WHITE HOUSE AND CHINESE COMMUNISTS

Hunter Biden’s business associates also helped secure meetings between Chinese tycoons and high-level Obama-era White House officials in 2011, according to emails obtained by author Peter Schweizer and seen by The Epoch Times.

Biden’s then-business associates Devon Archer and Bevan Cooney facilitated a group of Chinese business and political elites from the exclusive China Entrepreneur Club (CEC) to visit the White House and meet with administration officials in November 2011 during their trip to the United States, the emails showed.

The Chinese delegation met with then-Vice President Joe Biden during this trip, according to a document on CEC’s website.

An email also suggested that Archer had communicated with Hunter Biden about setting up the White House meeting for the group.

They were cashing in on political influence and Joe Biden knew. Joe Biden lied.

IN BED WITH THE DEVIL

Archer will face sentencing for his role in a separate scheme to defraud a Native American tribe in South Dakota.

The FBI has been sitting on this information for over a year. Back in 2019, documents released by Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office revealed millions were funneled to Hunter Biden and the John Kerry family.

The media needs to wake up and realize they are in bed with the devil.