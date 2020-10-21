Dem ‘Uprisings’ planned: if Trump wins, loses, no matter what

Democrats and their army of ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ are promising to take to the streets [raise Holy Hell] if Donald Trump wins the election, doesn’t win, as the votes are counted, and if the government is handed over to Joe and Kamala should they win.

If Joe Biden wins or loses, the left will pursue the President and his campaign with the Ministry of Truth and Reconciliation [retribution].

The left has made it clear that a Trump win proves he won’t leave the White House and can’t possibly be legitimate.

Okay then.

FOX NEWS REPORT

FOX News reports that activists plan widespread ‘disruptive’ election activities to thwart potential Trump ‘coup’.’

It will start the night of the election, and since we have mail-in balloting, the ballots will keep rolling in, probably until dopey Joe wins.

They will not accept a Trump win and assume it is an “attempted coup.”

“Shut Down D.C.” is setting the stage for mass gatherings in D.C., noting that the “resistance” must begin during the “muddied” legal and political debate over the election outcome.

“Trump will not leave office without mass mobilization and direct action,” the group says on its website.

The group has called it an “uprising.” Since the group is communist, although they use the more euphemistic term, ‘Democratic Socialist,’ you can call it a communist revolution.

They are planning disruptions if Trump refuses to accept the results of the election after he loses or wins.

The only people who, so far, don’t accept the results of elections are Democrats.

THE FEDERALIST REPORTS

The Federalist writes they are planning a ‘mass mobilization’ after the election to shut the country down if Biden loses.

Riot and protest instigators plan to “make sure Trump leaves the White House” by any means necessary after the Nov. 3 election, according to website posts from the group Shut Down DC and their allies.

“We’re making plans to be in the streets before the polls even close, ready to adapt and respond to whatever comes our way,” the group says on its website currently.

“Trump has shown that he will stop at nothing to maintain his grip on power. Trump will not leave office without mass mobilization and direct action,” an Oct. 13 version of the same web page reads, according to Internet Archive records.

They plan to rise up as votes are counted.

Face it, they will rise up no matter what.

THEY WILL BURN THE PLACE DOWN

Flyers are being left at homes in Kansas City, New Hampshire, and elsewhere warning the residents that they have been identified as Trump supporters and should therefore prepare for the consequences after election day.

The threat says:

“Dear neighbor, you have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter. Your address has been added to our database as a target when we attack should Trump not concede the election. We recommend that you check your home insurance policy and make that it is current and that it has adequate coverage for fire damage. You have been given ‘Fair Warning.’”

This is being sent all over the country to American citizens who have dared put Trump campaign signs in their yards. pic.twitter.com/EW8nA0yyzi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 21, 2020

Democrats and their media have said nothing about this. In fact, Senator Blumenthal told the ‘protesters’ to take to the streets to keep Amy Coney Barrett from becoming a Justice on the Supreme Court.

At the same time, the left is planning a Truth and Reconciliation Commission if Donald Trump wins so they can go on fishing expeditions looking for crimes, much like Levrentiy Beria would do. The commission is allegedly meant to ease the suffering of those who felt victimized by so-called “hatefulness.”

I guess these riots won’t be hateful at all.