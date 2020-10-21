Joe Biden responds to email allegations

THE ‘BIG GUY’ RESPONDS

Joe Biden responded in general to allegations that Hunter Biden’s laptop shows illegal activity or, at least questionable activity, by Joe and his son. Joe Biden said there is no evidence.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in an interview on Tuesday that there is “no basis” for the claim that his son, Hunter Biden, profited from allegedly arranging access to his father while he served as vice president.

However, in at least one email. Joe, known as the ‘big guy’ in the emails, was receiving 10% of the profits. There is also a viral video of him extorting Ukraine.

Biden made the remarks to Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN 12 News, and gave his stock answer.

Reporter Adrienne Pedersen asked Biden about claims made by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) in a Sept. 18 report (pdf).

“Wisconsin’s Republican Senator Ron Johnson put out a statement on Homeland Security letterhead saying Hunter Biden, together with other Biden family members, profited off the Biden name. Is there any legitimacy to Senator Johnson’s claims?” Pedersen asked.

“None whatsoever. This is the same garbage Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s henchman… it’s a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family. Even the man who served with him on that committee, the former nominee for the Republican Party, said there’s no basis to this, and you know … the vast majority of the intelligence people have come out and said there’s no basis at all. Ron should be ashamed of himself,” Biden replied.

That wasn’t very enlightening, but he does like vanilla ice cream.

DATES ARE CONFIRMED

Meanwhile, it is Hunter’s laptop and the Russians had nothing to do with it.

In addition to matching signatures of the Hunter laptop receipt, the Secret Service logs match up to dates and locations discussed in the emails found in the laptop. Joe Biden finally responded, and without offering a defense, he said there’s nothing to it and it’s a smear by a desperate campaign.

Secret Service logs obtained earlier this year by Senate investigators include dates and locations matching those discussed in the emails allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, Joe’s troubled son.

EXAMPLES

The alignment of the dates in the emails and the Secret Service protective detail logs is significant because the authenticity of the emails, first published by the New York Post last week, is questioned. The FBI obtained the laptop last December and sent a letter to Senator Ron Johnson confirming DNI Ratcliffe’s comments about the laptop. Ratcliffe said there is no evidence of Russian disinformation. By confirming, the FBI director is admitting he has the laptop.

In one alleged email, written after midnight on April 13, 2014, Hunter Biden wrote to Devon Archer, his business partner, that he will be traveling to Houston the next day. Secret Service logs obtained by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs show a trip by Biden on April 13-14, 2014.

In another alleged email, Vadim Pozharskyi, a top executive from Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, wrote to Biden and Archer on May 12, 2014: “Following our talks during the visit to the Como Lake and our further discussions, I would like to bring the following situation to your attention.” While the email doesn’t cite a date for the trip, Secret Service logs include a travel entry for Biden on April 3-6, 2014.

In another alleged email, Archer wrote on May 12, 2014, that he is with Biden in Doha, Qatar. Secret Service records include a trip by Biden to Doha, Qatar, on May 11-14, 2014.

The alignment in dates and locations was first spotted by the staff of the Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees. Notably, some of the alleged Hunter Biden emails included discussions of Biden’s travel after he allegedly declined a Secret Service detail.

THE REQUEST

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) penned a letter (pdf) to the director of the Secret Service on Oct. 20 asking for records after the date when Biden purportedly stopped receiving a Secret Service detail.

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, provided a copy of the alleged Hunter Biden hard drive to the Post earlier this month.

The alleged emails in the Post stories suggest that Hunter Biden used his father’s position as the vice president for personal profit via sketchy ventures with China and Ukraine.