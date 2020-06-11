Dem vandals deface statue of abolitionist who built a school for black children

Maybe the books can get us half out of the cave. They just might stop us from making the same damn insane mistakes! ~ Fahrenheit 451

THE PURGE BY IDIOTS

Democrats won’t prosecute the crime of vandalism, why? Could it be because they want to erase our history so they can build a new far-left nation? Aside from that, the Democrat vandals, morons as well as criminals, just defaced the statue of an abolitionist who built a school for African-American children in 1835 in Philadelphia.

That fact was used against Baldwin by slavers who wanted to sell locomotives to the South.

Democrats need to fundraise off this and their complete ignorance of history. The vandals — criminals — painted colonizer over his face and the pedestal. It has since been cleaned.

The vandals, Democrats, think progress is colonization. The Progressives are Regressives.

One dumb Twitter user mocked people responding, saying no one knew who he was, but if the vandals were smart, they would find out before they defaced his statue. In fact, if they were smart, they wouldn’t become petty criminals.

Rioters in Philly deface a statue of Matthias Baldwin, an early abolitionist who fought against slavery 30 years before it ended. pic.twitter.com/1HKrDusPBh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2020

When God is dead and the State refuses to enforce law and order, there is only nihilism and anarchy. It's the Broken Window Theory applied to Christendom. We've uprooted faith all across the world. Lack of firmament. Lack of culture. Nothing entices people to do well or be well. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 6, 2020